Đà Nẵng promotes integrated, sustainable solutions for poverty reduction

ĐÀ NẴNG — Comprehensive solutions are being implemented across Đà Nẵng to support the development of infrastructure, local production and livelihoods as part of an effort to sustainably reduce multidimensional poverty.

Đông Giang Commune People’s Committee Chairman Đỗ Hữu Tùng said that to create sustainable livelihoods and ensure that poverty reduction efforts are substantive, the locality has employed a range of integrated solutions tailored to local conditions, along with support from the national target programme.

A task force has been established in the commune to identify the underlying causes of persistent poverty and near-poverty, while a steering committee is being set up to provide targeted assistance to each hamlet.

Results of a recent review show that most poor households lack production land, financial resources and skills in farming and animal husbandry. Many families have large numbers of dependents, lack main income earners or consist of single-person households.

Based on these findings, the commune People’s Committee worked with the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) and relevant agencies to design tailored support measures for each beneficiary group.

In 2025, the VBSP office in Đông Giang Commune disbursed more than VNĐ30 billion (US$1.1 million) in preferential loans to local residents for production and livelihood support, raising the total outstanding loans to nearly VNĐ120 billion ($4.6 million).

Households lacking production area were allocated land and supported with seedlings and livestock, while those in need of upskilling received hands-on technical guidance.

Sustainable measures

Over the past few years, the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction and the socio-economic development programme in ethnic and mountainous areas have supported thousands of households with livestock, fruit trees and high-value medicinal plants, along with technical assistance.

According to the Đông Giang People’s Committee Chairman, alongside financial and technical support, sustainable livestock farming and the cultivation of raw material and medicinal plants are well suited to local natural conditions.

Under this support model, hundreds of ethnic households in the locality escape poverty sustainably each year. In 2025 alone, Đông Giang Commune lifted 150 of 781 households out of poverty, achieving 80 per cent of the target assigned by Đà Nẵng.

Looking ahead to the 2026-30 period, Đông Giang is well positioned to establish sustainable livelihoods and eliminate poverty under new standards for ethnic communities, said Tùng.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Trà Đốc Commune – one of the localities recording rapid annual declines in poverty rates – Phan Duy Hưng said that effective implementation of the national target programme has steadily improved living standards for ethnic communities in the area.

By the end of 2025, 245 households in the commune had escaped poverty. Although Trà Đốc suffered severe flood damage this year, thoroughly planned agricultural production has ensured crop yields and output.

The commune has also integrated funding from multiple programmes to support ethnic communities in developing large areas for medicinal plant cultivation, thereby increasing product value and household incomes.

Local authorities have encouraged and pprovided capital and technical assistance for the development of One Commune–One Product (OCOP) goods based on medicinal plants.

These initiatives form a solid foundation to create diversified and sustainable livelihoods and reduce multidimensional poverty, Hưng noted.

Meanwhile, the Quảng Nam Construction Investment Project Management Board was allocated a total capital of nearly VNĐ974 billion ($37.1 million) in 2025 for essential infrastructure development from the national target programmes on sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic and mountainous areas.

Trần Ngọc Tân, deputy director of the board, said that although disbursement has not met expectations, these programmes have brought about fundamental improvements in local socio-economic conditions and reduced the development gap between regions.

Reports from the Đà Nẵng Department of Agriculture and Environment show that in 2025, the city mobilised more than VNĐ450 billion ($17.1 million) for poverty reduction programmes, including State budget funds, policy credit, private resources and support from organisations, businesses and individuals.

The VBSP branch in Đà Nẵng disbursed over VNĐ1.2 trillion ($45.7 million) in preferential loans to more than 4,500 poor and near-poor households, those who recently escaped poverty and other policy beneficiaries for production and business development.

From 2022 to 2025, the city recorded nearly 5,000 households lifted out of poverty under the national multidimensional poverty standards.

This year, Đà Nẵng also eliminated nearly 12,300 temporary and dilapidated houses under the 2023-25 programme, with total funding of nearly VNĐ706 billion ($26.9 million).

According to Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Deputy Chairman Trần Anh Tuấn, this represents a particularly important milestone for the locality to move towards sustainable multidimensional poverty reduction in the near future. — VNS