Việt Nam introduces tougher penalties on e-cigarette and heated tobacco use

HÀ NỘI — The Government has tightened restrictions on electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products, introducing fines of up to VNĐ10 million (US$380) for individuals that allow others to use these products on their premises.

Under the newly issued Decree 371, users of electronic cigarettes or heated tobacco products can now be fined between VNĐ3 million and VNĐ5 million ($114-$190), with authorities also empowered to confiscate and destroy the offending products.

The regulations go further by targeting those who provide space for such activity.

Anyone found to be harbouring others who use e-cigarettes or heated tobacco at locations under their ownership or management may face fines ranging from VNĐ5 million to VNĐ10 million ($190-$380).

The fines apply to individuals, while organisations face penalties twice as high, reaching up to VNĐ20 million ($761) for violations involving the provision of premises.

Electronic cigarettes are described as devices that heat liquids – whether or not they contain nicotine – to create inhalable aerosol, while heated tobacco products are defined as devices that heat specially processed tobacco without combustion.

Officials framed the measures as a tightening of oversight at a time when alternative tobacco products are spreading rapidly, particularly among young people, posing emerging risks to public health. — VNS