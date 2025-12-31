More expressways will be expanded and built next year: DRVN

HÀ NỘI — A series of highways are set to be widened and several new routes will be built next year, according to the Department for Roads of Việt Nam (DRVN).

In 2026, the DRVN will complete procedures for and break ground on projects to expand the Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ and Hà Nội-Bắc Giang highways, as well as several component projects of North-South Expressway.

The department will also coordinate with localities to implement several other projects, including the Hồ Chí Minh-Mộc Bài and Tân Phú-Bảo Lộc highways; expansion of the Hòa Lạc-Hòa Bình and Hà Nội-Thái Nguyên highways; and give approval for the Gò Dầu-Xa Mát and Nha Trang-Đà Lạt highways.

Progress on ongoing projects is also being accelerated, according to the DRVN. These include the Dầu Giây-Tân Phú, Gia Nghĩa-Chơn Thành, HCM City-Mộc Bài, Mỹ An-Cao Lãnh, Bảo Lộc-Liên Khương, Chợ Mới-Bắc Kạn, HCM City-Chơn Thành and HCM City-Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận highways, as well as the expanded phase 2 of the Đồng Đăng-Trà Lĩnh highway.

As for rest stops, the DRVN is focusing on completing and putting into operation both public and commercial service facilities at rest stops along the North-South Expressway. It is also reviewing needs to supplement rest stops on other expressways, ensuring suitability with traffic volume, safe distances and service requirements for road users.

Under the approved rest stop network, there are 24 newly invested stops on the North-South Expressway, of which 21 have already started construction on sections of the following highways: Mai Sơn-Highway 45; Highway 45-Nghi Sơn; Nghi Sơn-Diễn Châu; Diễn Châu-Bãi Vọt; Hàm Nghi-Vũng Áng; Vũng Áng-Bùng; Bùng-Vạn Ninh; Vạn Ninh-Cam Lộ; Vạn Ninh-Cam Lộ; Cam Lộ-La Sơn; Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Km15; Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Km77; Hoài Nhơn-Quy Nhơn; Quy Nhơn-Chí Thạnh; Vân Phong-Nha Trang; Nha Trang-Cam Lâm; Cam Lâm-Vĩnh Hảo; Vĩnh Hảo-Phan Thiết Km144; Vĩnh Hảo-Phan Thiết Km205; Phan Thiết-Dầu Giây; Cần Thơ-Hậu Giang, and Hậu Giang-Cà Mau.

Three other rest stops for the La Sơn-Hòa Liên, Đèo Cả Tunnel and Mỹ Thuận-Cần Thơ projects have already completed investment procedures.

The DRVN reports that bidding for 21 rest stop projects has generated about VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$53.2 million) for the State budget, four of which — the Hàm Nghi-Vũng Áng, Vũng Áng-Bùng, Vĩnh Hảo-Phan Thiết and Phan Thiết-Dầu Giây highways — have essentially completed their public service infrastructure and are ready for operation ahead of schedule.

To accelerate construction, the department has enhanced inspections and held meetings with localities to solve difficulties in ground clearance and investment to meet the December 31 deadline.

In 2026, the expansion of highways and new investment in expressways will contribute to ensuring traffic safety and promoting socio-economic development at the local and inter-regional levels. VNS