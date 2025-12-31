Specialised emergency centre for residents, tourists opens in HCM City's downtown

HCM CITY — Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital on Wednesday inaugurated its second facility following its merger with Saigon General Hospital in downtown HCM City, marking a milestone in the city’s development of a multi-centre healthcare system.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, director of Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital, said the former Saigon General Hospital at Lê Lợi Street in Bến Thành Ward was reorganised into the second facility of Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital after the merger of the two hospitals under the roadmap approved by the city’s Department of Health.

“With its advantageous location in the heart of HCM City, the second facility of Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital will help expand the capacity of high-quality medical services and meet the healthcare needs of both local residents and international tourists,” Hải said.

The second facility will focus on developing into a specialised emergency centre with close coordination with the 115 Emergency Centre to enhance pre-hospital delivery of care, he said.

Specific coordination scenarios will be developed to ensure a rapid and effective response during major festivals and public events in the city’s centre and other large-scale emergencies, he said.

In the coming period, the hospital will further expand specialised emergency services, including treatment for strokes, myocardial infarction, and emergency care for obstetrics, gynaecology, and paediatrics.

In addition, it will also focus on providing health insurance-covered medical services to residents across all specialties and medical examinations and treatment for tourists and foreigners in the city centre.

It will organise healthcare services tailored to tourists and expatriates and coordinate with travel agencies to provide medical care for visitors in the city’s central area, he added.

Assoc Prof Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the city’s Department of Health, said that the inauguration of Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital’s second facility marks a major step forward in developing the city’s healthcare system under the multi-tier and multi-centre model.

He emphasised that the establishment of an intensive-care facility in the city centre is a key solution to bringing high-quality medical services closer to the people, shortening response times for emergency care and specialised treatment.

Furthermore, the new facility will ease the burden on major tertiary hospitals and enhance the operational efficiency of the city’s entire healthcare system, he added. — VNS