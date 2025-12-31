50-year-old Romanian saved from sudden cardiac arrest after playing pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at the Cardiovascular Centre of E Hospital in Hà Nội have recently saved the life of a 50-year-old Romanian after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest playing pickleball.

The man was admitted to the hospital in an emergency case with an acute myocardial infarction and sudden cardiac arrest after high-intensity sports activities on Monday.

While playing pickleball with a group of friends at a sports facility, the patient suddenly experienced severe chest pain and shortness of breath.

Recognising the danger signs, his friends immediately took him to Hospital E for emergency treatment.

However, just as he reached the hospital gate, the patient suddenly collapsed, his heart stopped beating, and his condition turned critical.

The on-duty medical team immediately activated the hospital-wide 'red alert' emergency protocol.

Doctors urgently performed chest compressions, defibrillation and repeated electric shocks to restore the patient’s heartbeat.

After two shocks, the patient’s heart resumed beating and he gradually regained consciousness.

Dr Phan Thảo Nguyên, deputy director of Hospital E and acting director of the Cardiovascular Centre, said doctors from the Adult Cardiology Department decided to carry out emergency coronary intervention, including thrombus aspiration and placement of a drug-eluting stent, to save the patient’s life.

Nguyên said thanks to the hospital’s professionally operated 'red alert' protocol and doctors’ mastery of advanced cardiovascular emergency techniques, particularly in managing cardiac arrest, the medical team was able to make the most of the 'golden hour' to save the patient in critical condition.

Dr Nguyễn Xuân Đường from the Adult Cardiology Department, who directly treated the patient, said there have recently been multiple incidents of sudden death, stroke, or injury associated with playing pickleball, an increasingly popular sport.

Pickleball matches involve high speed and sudden changes in direction, which can force the heart to work at high intensity in a short period of time. This can trigger myocardial infarction in individuals who already have underlying risk factors, he said.

He added that sudden cardiac arrest related to sports activities may occur in people with known heart disease, those with undiagnosed cardiovascular conditions, or in some cases, even individuals without heart disease, due to fatal arrhythmias or sudden cardiac arrest triggered by strong blunt impact to the chest.

He said preventing sports-related sudden cardiac arrest requires clear strategies, including regular health check-ups to screen for cardiovascular diseases, appropriate exercise plans tailored to each individual’s health condition, avoiding excessive exertion, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and following a proper diet.

As Hà Nội’s weather turns abruptly colder, people, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension or diabetes, are advised to take their medications regularly as prescribed, seek medical advice when experiencing unusual health symptoms and improve community awareness and first-aid skills for stroke and myocardial infarction to reduce the risk of death before reaching the hospital. — VNS