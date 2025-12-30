Đà Nẵng completes repairs of all houses damaged by natural disasters

ĐÀ NẴNG — After one month of implementing the “Quang Trung Campaign,” the central city of Đà Nẵng has completed repairs of all houses damaged by natural disasters, demonstrating strong determination and rapid action.

Accordingly, all 361 damaged houses across the city have been repaired, an increase of 54 houses compared to earlier reports. Among them, 144 houses were completely destroyed by floods and required rebuilding. Construction has begun on all of these homes.

To date, the building of 19 houses or 13 per cent has been completed, while work on the remaining 125 houses is being accelerated and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule by January 31, 2026.

Local authorities reported that prolonged heavy rainfall and landslides in mountainous areas slowed construction progress. Nevertheless, implementing forces adopted flexible measures to maintain momentum and ensure quality.

In areas with ongoing landslide risks or disrupted transport routes, prefabricated houses have been deployed for affected families, while safe resettlement areas are being developed in parallel to help stabilise livelihoods.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Việt Bình, Deputy Political Commissar of the Civil Defence Region 5 Command under the municipal Military Command, said officers and soldiers worked in difficult conditions to meet deadlines. Building materials were transported manually or by pulleys to landslide-affected areas. When digging foundations, building walls, and pouring concrete, they had to stretch tarps and set up tents to shield from the rain in order to ensure construction quality.

Local police forces have also played an active role, coordinating with Nam Trà My Commune to repair and rebuild homes for affected households. Despite continuous rain, the forces adjusted construction methods and focused on indoor work during downpours.

According to Trần Văn Mẫn, Chairman of the Nam Trà My People’s Committee, the commune had 15 houses damaged by natural disasters, including eight completely collapsed. Thanks to close coordination among the city’s armed forces, local authorities and residents, more than 80 per cent of the assigned workload has been finished, with the campaign expected to exceed targets. — VNA/VNS