Husband kills wife and two-year-old nephew before jumping to his death

THANH HÓA — A man who allegedly killed his wife and his two-year-old nephew has jumped to his death from a high-rise hospital building in the northern province of Thanh Hóa.

Police say at around 6.45am on Tuesday, Dương Văn Khánh, 32, a resident of Thanh Cao in Ngọc Sơn Ward drove to his mother-in-law’s house and attacked his 21-year-old wife after she had told him she wanted a divorce.

She died of stab wounds at the scene and Khánh then went to his sister-in-law’s house in Nam Tiến and attacked her and her son as they both slept in their bedroom.

Both victims were taken to hospital, but the child did not survive while the mother remains in a critical condition.

Khánh fled the scene and went to a different hospital in Đào Duy Từ Ward. Once there, he climbed to a high floor before jumping to his death in an apparent suicide.

Later that same morning, the provincial Police Investigation Agency cordoned off different crime scenes, collected evidence and took statements from witnesses.

Senior investigators are directly overseeing the case, with a focus on fully clarifying the sequence of events, handling the case in accordance with the law and maintaining public order and stability in the locality.

Initial verification by authorities indicates that marital conflicts between Khánh and his wife began around December 20, 2025.

Police said Khánh had repeatedly threatened to kill members of his wife’s family after refusing to accept her request for a divorce.

On Saturday, his wife left the couple’s home and moved back to her mother’s house in Hồng Phong 1 residential group, where she had been staying before the fatal attack.— VNS