HCMUT names 14 new professors, associate professors

HCM CITY — The HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) has recognised 14 newly appointed academic title holders, including five professors and nine associate professors, bringing its total to 17 professors and 130 associate professors.

The university, a member of the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), on Monday (December 29) held a ceremony to announce and present the appointment decisions for the new professors and associate professors in 2025.

The newly appointed academics come from a wide range of disciplinary and interdisciplinary councils, including Chemistry-Food Technology, Civil Engineering-Architecture, Mathematics, Electrical-Electronics-Automation, Transport Engineering, and Economics.

Among these, Chemistry-Food Technology accounted for the largest number, with six lecturers receiving recognition.

As one of the leading engineering universities in Việt Nam, HCMUT continues to strengthen its role in training high-quality human resources, advancing scientific research and technology transfer, and supporting national priorities in areas such as semiconductors, digital transformation, energy, transport and sustainable development.

The university is also expanding international cooperation, industry-linked training programmes and applied research, in line with VNU-HCM’s strategy to build a world-class university system by 2030.

According to VNU-HCM’s report at its 2025 annual conference, as of October 31, the VNU-HCM system had 41 professors and 349 associate professors.

Looking ahead, the university aims to recruit an additional 1,500 doctoral-level lecturers and experts by 2030.

Alongside expanding staff numbers, it is also focusing on improving quality, with a target that 50 per cent of its PhD holders will hold the titles of professor or associate professor. — VNS