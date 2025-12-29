HCM City Public Administrative Service Centre opens

HCM CITY — The HCM City Public Administrative Service Centre in Thủ Đức Ward began operating this morning, accepting applications for administrative procedures for local individuals and businesses.

Dương Văn Thơm, its deputy director, said the centre aims to centralise the implementation of administrative procedures in the city.

At the centre, locals can access the city's administrative procedures, without the need to travel to multiple agencies.

Visitors are guided to specific transaction counters to complete the required steps, and their documents are digitised and transferred to the appropriate authorities for consideration.

It has 67 transaction counters, with 61 already operational, capable of handling 800 to 1,000 transactions at a given time.

It is expected to create a breakthrough in administrative reform, offering convenience to the public, Thơm said.

It collaborated with the HCM City Digital Transformation Centre to create an IT system enabling people to easily register online for eligible services.

According to reports from other departments, it takes only five to 10 minutes for a person to submit any application.

It has a hotline for public feedback and complaints on administrative procedures and staff attitude and conduct, Thơm added.

Sử Thanh Sơn, a HCM City local, visited the centre today to apply for a new medical practice licence.

Before arriving, he had registered his profile online via the Public Service Portal, and so he only needed to submit the required papers and pay the fee at the centre.

He said people could choose to submit documents online and receive results at home, which is very convenient and saves them time.

Đào Thị Ngọc Liên, an employee at HMS Law Co. Ltd., visited the centre to inquire about legal and business procedures this morning

Thanks to guidance from the staff there, she corrected errors in her earlier online application.

She said the centre’s facilities like numbering kiosks and document scanners to guide robots are modern and efficient.

Its staff explained procedures clearly to ensure applicants carried out procedures correctly from the start, and had a professional and friendly attitude, she said.

It is very convenient for people to complete all administrative procedures at a single location, she added. — VNS