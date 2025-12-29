Poland and Germany support residents in flood-affected areas

HÀ NỘI — Poland and Germany have provided humanitarian assistance to aid residents in Việt Nam affected by recent natural disasters.

On Sunday afternoon, officials from the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), received a seven-tonne shipment from the Polish government at Nội Bài International Airport.

This consignment, destined for Đắk Lắk Province, includes essential items such as blankets, tents, buckets, and medical supplies.

These practical goods are intended to meet the basic needs of residents in the hardest-hit areas.

According to Ministry statistics as of December 24, 2025, natural disasters this year have claimed over 400 lives (including those missing) and left more than 700 people injured.

Germany's contribution

In a gesture of solidarity with Việt Nam’s flood victims, Berlin’s State Office for Development Cooperation has pledged funding to provide sustainable clean water to at least 8,000 students, teachers, and families.

Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s Deputy Mayor and Minister for Economy, Energy, and State-owned Enterprises, announced that the office in partnership with Lichtenberg district authorities will finance 20 portable "PAUL" (Portable Aqua Unit for Lifesaving) water treatment units. These devices are destined for schools in remote, flood-impacted regions of Vietnam.

She emphasised, "The friendship between Berlin and Việt Nam is demonstrated through tangible actions, especially during crises."

She affirmed that this clean water initiative for flood victims, channelled through Germany's World University Service (WUS), exemplifies effective local-level international cooperation.

Martin Schaefer, Head of Lichtenberg District, stated that the 20 PAUL units will ensure a regular supply of clean water to affected schools moving forward.

Each PAUL system can treat at least 1,200 litres of contaminated water per day, providing three litres of clean water per person daily for up to 400 individuals. The units are resource-efficient, requiring no chemicals, electricity or external expertise, thanks to their advanced filtration membranes.

Kambiz Ghawami, Chair of WUS Germany, remarked, "It is impressive to see Berlin once again showing solidarity with the Vietnamese people. The Berlin-Việt Nam spirit of solidarity shone during crises, Việt Nam supplied masks to Berlin in 2020 when they were scarce. Now, we aid central Việt Nam's residents." — VNS