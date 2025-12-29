Over $95m allocated for Party Congress and Tết gifts

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved over VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$95 million) in supplementary funding from the central budget for state-level gift-giving initiatives.

According to Decision No. 2814/QĐ-TTg issued on Sunday, the funds are designated for celebrations marking the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026 Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse).

The allocation is drawn from the 2025 central budget reserve, following National Assembly Resolution No. 265/2025/QH15.

PM Chính directed the ministries of Finance, Home Affairs, and Health, along with recipient local People’s Committees, to ensure the absolute accuracy and completeness of all reported data and recommendations.

These entities are responsible for managing and accounting for the supplementary funds in strict accordance with the State Budget Law and Resolution No. 418/NQ-CP.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the gift-giving must be conducted in a timely, transparent manner, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients without loss or waste.

Clause 1, Article 1 of Resolution No. 418/NQ-CP defines the recipients of these gifts. Eligible groups include those with meritorious service to the revolution, social protection beneficiaries, and social pensioners as defined by respective national ordinances and decrees. Specifically, the Resolution also covers orphans without guardians and those residing in orphanages.

Gift value is VNĐ400,000 ($15) per person, in cash.

The Ministry of Public Security will closely coordinate with the ministries of Home Affairs, Health, and Finance, relevant agencies and localities to carry out gift-giving by the Party and State via social welfare benefit accounts on VNeID for the recipients.

In necessary cases, provincial and municipal people's committees will direct relevant local agencies and ward-level authorities to deliver gifts directly to accounts receiving monthly allowances or subsidies (if any) or pay in cash directly, ensuring the correct recipients, deadlines and relevant regulations.

The resolution requires that gift-giving be completed no later than the end of this month. — VNS