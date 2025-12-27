Politics & Law
Society

Family of four killed in house fire in Đắk Lắk Province

December 27, 2025 - 09:49
The victims were a couple and their two children, aged eight and four, who died after suffering severe burns.

 

The fire broke out at around 3am on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐẮK LẮK — Four people from the same family in the southern province of Đắk Lắk died in a major fire early Saturday morning.

Nguyễn Thế Hậu, chairman of the Hòa Phú Commune People’s Committee, said a newborn baby, less than one month old, was rescued from the blaze and is being treated at hospital in stable condition.

The victims were a couple and their two children, aged eight and four, who died after suffering severe burns.

The house was completely destroyed inside. — Photo tuoitre.vn

As the house’s steel door was locked, authorities had to force it open to carry out rescue operations and forensic examination, Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported.

According to local officials, the fire broke out late at night, making detection, access and rescue efforts extremely difficult.

Rescue forces are currently at the scene to examine the site and investigate the cause of the fire. — VNS

