Bắc Ninh adjusts administrative procedures for investment in industrial zones

BẮC NINH - Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, Lê Xuân Lợi, has signed Decision No 1162/QD-UBND regarding the adjustment of administrative procedures that have been modified, supplemented, or replaced in the field of investment in Việt Nam. These procedures fall under the jurisdiction and management of the Bắc Ninh Industrial Zones Management Board.

This decision aims to update and synchronise provincial regulations with Decision No 3154/QD-BTC, issued by the Ministry of Finance on September 10, 2025. The goal is to ensure consistency across the National Public Service Portal and the province's administrative procedure resolution system.

Accordingly, the Provincial People’s Committee is adjusting the list of procedures previously announced in Decision No 969/QD-UBND (dated September 23, 2025), specifically focusing on those managed by the Industrial Zones Management Board.

The adjusted procedures include: investment policy approval; issuance of Investment Registration Certificates for projects not requiring policy approval; extension of investment project durations; investor approval; and investment through capital contribution, share purchases, or acquisition of stakes by foreign investors.

Several other procedures have also been reviewed, consolidated, or replaced to eliminate overlaps and shorten processing times.

Notably, many procedures have been merged and streamlined to simplify the process. Specifically, nine procedures related to the adjustment of investment projects have been consolidated into a single general procedure to reduce administrative contact points and provide maximum convenience for businesses and investors.

The Bắc Ninh Industrial Zones Management Board and local authorities at the commune and ward levels are responsible for publicly posting the new list of administrative procedures at Public Administration Centers. Furthermore, they must ensure that all procedures are processed through a unified electronic workflow on the National Public Service Portal. VNS