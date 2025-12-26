Bắc Ninh aims for a leaner, more effective administrative system in 2026

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of Bắc Ninh Province has reaffirmed its determination to focus intensively on restructuring the organisational apparatus of administrative agencies and public service units in 2026, ensuring a lean, effective and efficient system.

The province will prioritise plans for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. It will establish a steering committee and election committees for National Assembly and provincial People’s Council deputies for the 2026–2030 term.

At the same time, the province will develop a scheme to establish Bắc Ninh as a centrally governed city, while compiling new dossiers and administrative boundary maps at the provincial level and for 99 communes and wards.

Bắc Ninh will continue to promote decentralisation and delegation of authority, clearly aligning responsibilities with powers, while strengthening inspection, supervision and self-supervision of organisational structures and staffing. The province will strictly implement regulations on the rotation and reassignment of officials, civil servants and public employees, as well as rules on the number of deputy positions within agencies and units across the province.

In addition, in 2026 Bắc Ninh plans to recruit teachers and health care workers, conduct civil servant recruitment and continue implementing its training and capacity-building programme for officials, civil servants and public employees. Agencies and localities will also be guided in developing job position schemes.

As part of efforts to reform the civil service regime, in 2025 the province implemented a teacher and lecturer recruitment plan, organised examinations, submitted results to the provincial People’s Committee for approval and issued recruitment decisions for assignment to agencies and localities with approved staffing quotas. As a result, 778 teachers and lecturers were recruited.

Bắc Ninh also reassigned personnel at the local level, including 21 civil servants and public employees sent from provincial departments to communes and wards; 21 transfers from surplus to understaffed localities; 65 public employees with suitable expertise seconded from public service delivery centres to civil servant positions at the commune and ward level; and 76 officials and public employees specialising in construction, land management and information technology reassigned from provincial agencies to local administrations.

These measures have contributed to improving the capacity of the provincial workforce, enhancing the quality of administrative reform and better serving residents and businesses across the province. — VNS