Bắc Ninh steps up administrative reforms in culture, sports, tourism

BẮC NINH — Following the recent administrative merger, Bắc Ninh Province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has taken multiple steps to improve its administrative procedures, with positive results.

All of the department’s administrative procedures have been approved by the provincial People’s Committee for implementation across the province.

Of these, 19 procedures are partially available online, while 150 are fully processed online via the National Public Service Portal. There are 55 procedures interlinked between two different administrative levels.

In 2025, the Bắc Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism received a total of 662 dossiers and resolved 547, including 535 that were handled ahead of schedule and 12 on time, with no overdue cases recorded.

All applications were submitted online, with a 100 per cent digitisation rate. The rate of electronic issuance of results reached 84 per cent, while online payment transactions accounted for 100 per cent.

The department has also assigned one official on regular duty and two backup officials at the provincial Public Administration Service Centre. Possessing solid professional capacity and good ethical standards, they provide guidance to residents and businesses in handling administrative procedures.

These achievements are the result of the plan by Bắc Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on administrative procedure control and the implementation of the one-stop-shop mechanism, which were issued following the administrative merger in July.

Under the plan, 100 per cent of administrative procedures must be processed ahead of or on schedule, with no overdue cases. Targets for public and business satisfaction with administrative procedure handling were set at a minimum of 90 per cent.

All administrative procedure dossiers are to be fully digitised, with 100 per cent of results issued electronically. Online payments via the National Public Service Portal are expected to account for more than 60 per cent of total public service payment transactions.

From July 1, the department has coordinated with the provincial Public Administration Service Centre to review 100 per cent of administrative procedures within its management scope and develop internal and digital workflows in accordance with regulations.

Within the year, the department also advised the chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee to issue decisions announcing newly promulgated, amended and supplemented administrative procedures in sectors under its management, as well as official decisions approving internal procedures for interlinked administrative processes.

The department director has also issued five decisions approving internal procedures for administrative matters under the department’s authority.

On August 29, the department issued Plan 22/KH-UBND on reducing and simplifying administrative procedures related to production and business activities for the 2025-26 period.

Reviews and revisions to simplify procedures were also conducted, which proposed shorter processing times and decentralised authority. As a result, amendments to relevant legal documents have been recommended and compliance costs reduced by 34 per cent. — VNS