Fansipan Peak covered in frost on Christmas morning

LÀO CAI — Fansipan Peak in Sa Pa, known as the 'Roof of Indochina,' was blanketed in frost early on Thursday morning(December 25), offering visitors a striking winter spectacle.

With temperatures ranging from 1-3 degrees Celsius, the layer of frost began forming 3,000m above from the early hours of Christmas Day.

The frost layer, about 0.5cm thick, clung to the platform floors, railings and various surfaces at the summit, transforming the area into a wintry white landscape.

By around 7.30am, as the sun rose higher, the ice gradually began to melt, leaving only a thin layer on parts of the summit and around the flagpole platform.

Many visitors arriving at Fansipan on early Thursday morning were able to witness the striking scenery with the melting frost at the break of dawn on the 'Roof of Indochina.'

Meteorological experts have advised visitors to choose appropriate clothing, shoes and boots, as temperatures may drop to around zero degrees Celsius, with dry cold air, strong winds and icy surfaces that can be slippery.

This year's Sa Pa snow festival continues through January 1, 2026. Opportunities to witness the fascinating frost phenomenon atop Fansipan Peak and enjoy snowfall-themed scenes during this unique festival remain open to visitors. — VNS