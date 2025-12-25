Bắc Ninh expands innovation to accelerate administrative reform

BẮC NINH — In 2025, Bắc Ninh Province rolled out a range of innovative initiatives in administrative reform, aimed at improving the quality of public services for residents and businesses in the province.

Among the notable initiatives is the use of a virtual assistant to guide residents through administrative procedures. Other measures include QR-code applications for procedural guidance and online payments and a five-step electronic workflow for handling administrative procedures.

Fast-track processing models are also being used, along with online appointment scheduling for application submission and result collection, after-hours administrative services, home-based administrative support for vulnerable groups and on-the-spot assistance at one-door service units to help residents use online public services.

These programmes have played a significant role in enhancing service quality and accessibility, strengthening trust among residents and businesses.

During the early phase of implementing the two-tier local government model, the province encountered numerous challenges. Many agencies, localities and civil servants worked beyond regular hours to ensure uninterrupted services.

As a result, the province actively introduced new ideas to raise the standard of public administration.

Across the province, nine task forces were established to support and guide local administrations, ensuring the smooth receipt and processing of administrative procedures for residents and enterprises.

Bắc Ninh also introduced the '24-hour Green Lane' and '60% Green Lane' mechanisms for administrative procedures related to key projects, while launching campaigns to help residents complete online administrative procedures at home.

To date, all communes and wards in the province have arranged after-hours support.

These achievements have gradually shaped a more modern, professional, disciplined, transparent and effective public administration system in Bắc Ninh. The province places residents and businesses at the centre and uses public satisfaction as a key benchmark for evaluating service quality and administrative performance from the provincial to the local level.

Administrative reform has, in turn, delivered positive impacts on the province’s socio-economic development in 2025. Bắc Ninh’s economy continued to grow rapidly, with many indicators ranking among the nation’s leaders.

Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) at current prices was estimated at over VNĐ522.6 trillion (US$19.8 billion), with GRDP growth reaching about 10.3 per cent, ranking fifth nationwide and fourth in the Red River Delta.

These figures place the province among six localities nationwide to record double-digit growth in 2025. State budget revenue in the province was estimated at nearly VNĐ72.5 trillion ($2.7 billion).

The province also attracted an estimated $16.4 billion in total investment capital, a figure that is expected to exceed $18.6 billion by year’s end, including $5.5 billion in foreign direct investment, ranking third nationwide in FDI attraction. — VNS