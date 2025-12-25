Trade union agrees to swap working days for four-day New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — The proposal to swap working days for a four-day New Year holiday was entirely appropriate and aligns with the common desire of many workers, said Ngọ Duy Hiểu, Deputy President of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

The drafting agency should provide an early plan so that workers and businesses can proactively arrange their holiday schedules, he added.

Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) is consulting with concerned ministries and agencies on the proposal.

Hiểu said that after receiving the MoHA' official letter seeking opinions on the 2026 New Year holiday plan, the VGCL organised a poll of members and workers on the Việt Nam Trade Union fanpage.

As of Wednesday noon, there were 46,304 responses, with 62 per cent agreeing to swap the working day on Friday (January 2, 2026) and make it up on Saturday (January 10). The remaining 38 per cent agreed with the option of only taking the day off on January 1, 2026.

"The common desire of many workers is to swap days off to enjoy a four-day New Year holiday. An extra day off will help workers recharge their energy, improve their health and morale, thereby boosting productivity and work efficiency," Hiểu said.

He hopes that the advisory agency will submit proposals and seek opinions earlier, allowing agencies, businesses and workers to arrange suitable holiday schedules, as the proposal is made too close to the New Year.

Hiểu supports longer holidays, such as extending public holidays and Tết, to help workers recover physically and mentally, reduce stress, prevent burnout, and contribute to creating a high-quality, long-term committed workforce for businesses.

"Having holiday plans early will make it easier for workers to buy cheap flights, train or bus tickets, or book hotel rooms for travel or visits home. Businesses can also proactively plan production to ensure orders," Hiểu emphasised.

Previously, under the New Year holiday plan for 2026, the MoHA proposed swapping working days. Specifically, for public servants, in addition to the day off on January 1 as stipulated by the Labour Code, they would take Friday (January 2 2026) off and make it up by working on the weekly rest day, Saturday (January 10 2026).

This would allow public servants and employees a continuous four-day break from Thursday, January 1, to Sunday, January 4.

The MoHA believes that arranging to swap regular working days and make them up on other days ensures workers have harmonious and complete holidays. This also stimulates tourism and social consumption, promotes economic growth.

The swap does not change the total working hours for workers. — VNS