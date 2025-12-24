Christmas at Long Xuyên Cathedral: A beacon of Faith and Festivity

AN GIANG - Long Xuyên Cathedral, with its 55-metre bell tower and the grand statue of Our Lady of Peace at the front, is a true landmark – both cultural and spiritual – in Long Xuyên City, An Giang Province. Come Christmas, it becomes the heart of the celebrations for Jesus’ birth, drawing thousands of parishioners and visitors who want to soak up the holy, cosy atmosphere.

The heart of the community

The chair of the parish pastoral council said the cathedral has about 6,000 members and serves as the main hub for the Long Xuyên Diocese. Construction began in 1958 and the cathedral was officially opened in 1973. Today, it hosts major religious events for the entire diocese. For this Christmas, local authorities have been attentive to security and order, ensuring everyone can attend services without worry. In the run-up to the day, officials and groups visited to offer festive wishes, showing the close bond between local authorities and the faith community. Over the years, the parish has always received strong support from residents, helping everything run smoothly, safely and in accordance with regulations.

A proper Christmas spirit

When December comes, the cathedral is beautifully decorated for Christmas. Celebrations begin in the final week of the month, with Masses scheduled at various times so people can attend. Its striking architecture and the entrance adorned with traditional Christmas decorations create a sacred yet welcoming feel. Trương Ngọc Phương, a teacher at the cathedral, shared that this year’s celebrations are grand but thoughtful — centred more on spiritual meaning and joy than on extravagance. “We’ve kept things tidy and respectful,” they said, “building a warm, close-knit atmosphere, especially for children and young people, so they truly understand the meaning of the day. Sharing, love and bringing the community together – that’s our focus.”

Lights, magic and a warm welcome​

The festive mood extends into homes, streets and neighbourhoods. A large Christmas tree and a traditional Nativity scene have been set up, with LED lights illuminating the cathedral grounds and turning them into a magical space. The statue of Our Lady of Peace stands with open arms, welcoming everyone back to their spiritual home. Throughout Christmas, the cathedral is a magnet for locals and especially young people, who come to enjoy the decorations, take photos and spend time together each evening. From the churchyard to the surrounding streets, the atmosphere is full of lights, colour and joy for the Nativity — a lively, heartwarming scene blending faith and community life.

More than just a service

There is a sense of excitement, warmth and hope felt throughout the city. Christmas here is no longer only a religious event; it has become a cultural celebration for the wider community, attracting visitors who want to experience the distinctive festive spirit of the Southwest region. In the end, it stands as living proof of faith — a flame of love that remains bright in people’s hearts even in challenging times. Here, the light of faith meets genuine human connection through sharing, kindness and a community coming together.