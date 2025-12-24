Over 5,500 train tickets added to meet New Year travel demands

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s railway operators plan to add 11 more trains in the southern region during Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026, offering over 5,500 additional tickets to meet increasing travel demands.

The upcoming Tết holiday lasts from February 14 to 22, 2026.

Extra trains will mainly operate between HCM City and Nha Trang, HCM City and Tam Kỳ and HCM City and Đà Nẵng. They will run from February 15 to 20, 2026.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Việt Nam Railways website, e-wallet and smart banking apps, or at railway stations, ticket counters and authorised agents nationwide.

Railway operators have devised a month-long Tết transport plan from February 3 to March 8, 2026, with 55 trains and more than 800 carriages providing around 335,000 tickets. Tickets for this period went on sale on September 20.

As of December 22, about 140,000 tickets had been sold, equivalent to 62 per cent of the total quota. Online sales accounted for 67 per cent, with the remainder sold directly at train stations.

Tickets for the Tết period remain available on most routes from the southern region to central provinces including Vinh, Thanh Hóa and the capital city of Hà Nội.

Only about 700 seats are left on peak days from February 10 to 14, while tickets during the rest of the holiday period and after Tết are still abundant. — VNS