Bắc Ninh Province honours outstanding innovations with high practical value

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of Bắc Ninh Province has recently held a ceremony to honour exemplary intellectuals and to present prizes in two contests.

A total of 51 outstanding solutions across six fields received the technical innovation contest prizes, including three first prizes, 10 second prizes, 17 third prizes and 21 consolation prizes.

The three winning solutions were an automatic melon pumping machine with a capacity of 5,000kg per hour; a Zalo mini app for local regulations; and a solution for minimally invasive open-heart surgery for children with ventricular septal defects and atrial septal defects.

This year’s award-winning solutions were diverse, highly applicable and effective in practice, spanning fields such as mechanical engineering and automation, IT, agriculture, education, health care, materials and environmental protection.

They reflect the comprehensive development of Bắc Ninh’s innovation movement, spreading across various sectors and groups.

Meanwhile, Bắc Ninh’s Science and Technology Awards attracted 22 research entries.

A total of 16 outstanding works advanced to the final round.

The awards council decided to present two Grade B prizes, five Grade C prizes and nine consolation prizes (with no Grade A awarded) to these works, covering social sciences and humanities, agricultural sciences, engineering and technology and medical and pharmaceutical sciences.

At the ceremony, the provincial People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit and commemorative medallions bearing the title 'Outstanding Bắc Ninh Intellectual' to 68 individuals.

Among them were five individuals who won first prizes at the provincial technical innovation contest, one individual honoured with the title of People’s Artist and 62 individuals conferred the academic titles of professor or associate professor.

Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn said the science and technology awards and the technical innovation contest have truly become a launching pad for bold ideas, nurturing innovations with strong practical value and wide applicability in production, business and social life.

Many awarded solutions have introduced new technologies, reduced production costs, improved productivity and quality, contributed to environmental protection, addressed business challenges and opened up new development thinking for the province, he said. — VNS