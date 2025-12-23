Police summon individual joking about bombing of Long Thành Airport

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Police on Tuesday said an individual identified as N.L.T. posted an online comment threatening a bomb attack, endangering aviation safety, during an event marking the landing of three inaugural commercial flights at Long Thành International Airport on December 19.

The Đồng Nai Provincial Police’s Internal Security Division said it is continuing to consolidate case files and related evidence to handle the suspect N.L.T. in accordance with the law for acts of terrorist threat.

Earlier, on December 17, the Internal Security Division detected an incident involving anonymous online comments threatening a bombing of the Long Thành Airport unless US$1 million was wired to this person, which the agency deemed to risk aviation safety.

The major event marking the launch of Long Thành Airport was attended by senior leaders of the Party and the State, ministries and agencies, as well as leaders of the Đồng Nai Provincial Party Committee and the provincial People’s Committee.

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, and in less than 24 hours, the Internal Security Division took the lead and closely coordinated with the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, professional units and local police to urgently deploy verification measures, conduct online tracing and track down the suspect.

Through coordinated professional operations, police swiftly identified the individual involved as N.L.T. and summoned him for questioning in accordance with regulations.

At the police station, N.L.T. admitted to posting comments threatening terrorism, claiming the act was intended merely as a “joke” and that there was no intention to carry it out.

T. stated that his actions stemmed from limited awareness and a lack of legal knowledge, and from failing to fully grasp the dangerous nature of the behaviour and its serious consequences.

Police officers explained to the individual that any act of threatening terrorism, in any form whatsoever –including comments, shares or statements made in cyberspace – is strictly prohibited by law and will be dealt with accordingly. — VNS