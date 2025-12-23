Bắc Ninh targets 50 per cent cut in administrative processing time and costs by 2026

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province plans to prioritise its administrative procedure reforms by regularly reviewing and cutting processing times, with the aim of creating maximum convenience for residents and businesses in 2026.

The province targets a 50 per cent reduction in both processing time and compliance costs by 2026, while ensuring that 100 per cent of administrative procedures related to businesses are conducted online.

Bắc Ninh will continue to effectively implement Government Decree 118/2025/NĐ-CP dated June 9, which regulates the one-door and interlinked one-door mechanisms at one-stop service units and on the National Public Service Portal.

At the same time, all administrative procedures both internal and external will be promptly published, updated and publicly disclosed in accordance with regulations.

The province will also strengthen inspections to ensure discipline and integrity in the performance of duties by civil servants and public employees. Regular reviews of administrative reform implementation will also be conducted under established plans.

Bắc Ninh is placing strong emphasis on preventing and effectively addressing unnecessary obstacles faced by citizens and businesses during administrative transactions.

The province continues to promote professional, responsible, transparent and efficient working styles among officials, with standardised conduct and service-oriented attitudes focused on serving the public and the business community.

In 2025, the Bắc Ninh People’s Committee approved a list of officials responsible for administrative procedure control across provincial departments and agencies. These units were instructed to review and compile administrative procedures, with results publicly posted at one-stop service centres, the provincial administrative procedure information system and the National Public Service Portal.

From July 1, the committee issued 79 decisions announcing new, amended, supplemented or abolished administrative procedures across various State management sectors.

The province has developed internal and electronic workflows for 100 per cent of eligible administrative procedures, fully updating and synchronising them on the provincial administrative procedure information system to ensure transparency, consistency and system-wide uniformity.

During the reporting period, a total of 147 internal procedures were approved.

The Bắc Ninh People’s Committee also issued Plan 45/KH-UBND on August 27 focusing on reducing and simplifying administrative procedures related to production and business activities for the 2025–2026 period.

Units reviewed and proposed solutions to cut at least 30 per cent of unnecessary business investment conditions, as well as 30 per cent of administrative compliance time and costs by the end of 2025.

Additionally, the committee approved a plan to simplify administrative procedures applied across Bắc Ninh in 2025.

This resulted in reduced processing times for 742 administrative procedures in sectors such as ethnic and religious affairs, education and training, agriculture and environment, health care, science and technology, construction, finance and justice.

Data extraction was used to replace paper-based documents for 342 out of 734 procedures, accounting for 46.6 per cent of the total.

Meanwhile, 392 internal administrative procedures were standardised, and average compliance costs were cut by around 30 per cent in key areas including investment, land, construction, taxation and business registration. — VNS