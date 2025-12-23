HCM City cuts transport-related pollution through green transition

HCM CITY — Amid rapid urbanisation and a growing number of vehicles, HCM City has identified transport as a key source of air pollution and is accelerating a shift towards greener and cleaner transport to reduce emissions, improve air quality and protect public health.

In recent years, the city has implemented a comprehensive roadmap to promote low- and zero-emission vehicles, viewing green transport as a critical pillar of its sustainable urban development strategy.

Multiple solutions underway

Bùi Minh Thạnh, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said scientific analyses show that diesel-powered vehicles are among the main sources of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur oxides (SOx), which directly affect public health and urban environmental quality.

To curb pollution, the city is focusing on several priority directions.

These include reviewing and updating emission standards, strengthening vehicle inspection and supervision, and improving environmental discipline in transport activities.

Enterprises are encouraged to upgrade engines, install exhaust treatment systems, adopt cleaner fuels and apply internationally recognised emission-reduction technologies.

At the same time, the city is restructuring transport infrastructure by prioritising low-emission vehicles, optimising traffic routes and applying smart management technologies.

Social resources are being mobilised, alongside stronger regional cooperation with neighbouring southeastern provinces, to implement inter-provincial emission control programmes and promote public-private partnerships in environmental technology investment.

The transition towards green vehicles has already yielded positive results.

The city’s bus network currently consists of 176 routes with 2,386 buses, including 627 electric buses (26.3 per cent) and 451 buses using compressed natural gas (CNG), accounting for 17.9 per cent.

In the taxi sector, the city has 18,613 taxis, of which 13,124 are electric, representing around 71 per cent of the total fleet.

There are nearly 89,000 ride-hailing motorbikes, with about 28 per cent running on electricity.

The number of electric cars has also increased, reaching 39,566 vehicles, including approximately 25,000 used for transport services, alongside 86,978 electric motorbikes.

According to the city’s Department of Construction, these figures indicate that the green transition is gaining momentum, delivering clear benefits in reducing emissions and noise pollution.

Many transport companies have proactively invested in electric taxis and electric motorbikes for commercial operations.

Alongside vehicle conversion, the city has prioritised the development of charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

The city currently operates five charging stations for electric buses, equipped with 56 ultra-fast chargers. It also has around 1,000 charging stations for electric cars, 300 fast-charging points for electric motorbikes, and 50 battery-swapping stations.

In the next phase, the city plans to expand battery-swapping systems for electric motorbikes and install at least 1,500 additional fast chargers for electric cars in key areas to shorten charging times and further support the green transition.

Towards greener mobility

Developing high-capacity public transport, particularly urban railways, is seen as a strategic solution to reducing transport-related pollution.

Since the beginning of 2025, Metro Line No.1 between Bến Thành Market and Suối Tiên Theme Park has served more than 15 million passengers, helping ease congestion and improve air quality in central areas and the eastern gateway of the city.

Under the urban railway development plan linked to National Assembly Resolution No.188/2025/QH15, the city aims to complete the basic construction of six metro lines by 2030, creating a significant shift in travel behaviour and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

The city is also expanding electric and green-energy bus networks and improving connectivity with metro stations, with the goal of increasing the share of public transport to 15–20 per cent of total travel demand.

Following administrative consolidation, the city now has nearly 12.7 million vehicles, placing mounting pressure on the environment.

Monitoring data from 2021-25 show that levels of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and noise frequently exceed national standards in central districts, major intersections and industrial zones.

Nguyễn Toàn Thắng, director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the city is implementing a pollution reduction plan through 2030, with air pollution identified as an urgent issue requiring immediate action.

Under the city’s green transport roadmap, from 2025, all newly invested or replaced buses will use electricity or green energy.

By 2030, all buses and passenger cars used by State agencies are expected to run on clean energy.

At least 50 per cent of ride-hailing and delivery motorbikes are to be electric by 2027, rising to 100 per cent by 2030.

From 2030 onwards, all newly added taxis must use electricity or green energy.

The city is also preparing to pilot low-emission zones (LEZs) in central areas, Cần Giờ and Côn Đảo Island, enforce emission inspections for all motorbikes, and gradually apply stricter vehicle emission standards across the city.

In cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam, the city is developing a roadmap for public charging infrastructure, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, as it moves steadily towards a cleaner and more sustainable urban transport system. — VNS