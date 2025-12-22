Dozens of Phú Mỹ Ward locals hospitalised after eating bánh mì

HCM CITY — Dozens of locals in HCM City have been hospitalised, suspected to be food-poisoning after eating bánh mì from a vendor in the ward, according to Phú Mỹ Ward People's Committee.

On December 22, Bà Rịa General Hospital said that it has admitted dozens of patients suspected to have food poisoning from this vendor, including many severe cases with symptoms of vomiting, stomachache and diarrhea.

Phú Mỹ Ward said that at around 3pm on December 21, it was informed by a local clinic on patients hospitalised due to possible food poisoning.

Inspection showed that on December 19-21, a total 66 people were hospitalised around the ward. They all showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating bánh mì from this vendor.

After treatment, their conditions are now stable, and some of them have been discharged.

A patient said that on December 19 she bought six loaves of bánh mì for her family, and the next day all six family members had to be hospitalised.

The vendor’s owner was summoned to the People’s Committee for investigation. They failed to present their food safety certificate, food safety training certificate, and contracts for their supply of bánh mì ingredients.

The ward has requested the HCM City Food Safety Department to assist in the investigation and collect food samples for testing. — VNS