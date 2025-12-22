Bắc Ninh outlines development targets for 2025–2030 Party congresses

BẮC NINH — The Party congresses of communes and wards across Bắc Ninh Province for the 2025–2030 tenure have set clear goals to leverage local advantages, accelerate rapid and sustainable economic restructuring and move swiftly toward realising the ambition of making Bắc Ninh a centrally-governed city before 2030.

These orientations, tasks and action programmes form the basis for local Party organisations in implementing resolutions of the 2025–2030 Party Congress term.

Tân Tiến Ward

Tân Tiến Ward was established through the merger of three communes and wards, including Tân Tiến, Hương Gián and Xuân Phú.

The first Party Congress of the Tân Tiến Ward Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure brought together 237 official delegates, representing more than 1,100 Party members in the ward. Trần Thị Hằng, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Council, attended and delivered guidance at the congress.

The congress announced decisions by the Standing Board of the Bắc Ninh Provincial Party Committee appointing a 21-member Executive Committee and an 11-member Standing Board for the Tân Tiến Ward Party Committee. Trần Thanh Hải was appointed Secretary of the Tân Tiến Ward Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The Tân Tiến Ward Party Committee aims during the 2025–2030 tenure to continue building a clean, strong Party organisation and political system that operates effectively and efficiently.

The ward seeks to achieve fast and sustainable development along the lines of a civilised, modern urban area, contributing to Bắc Ninh's goal to become a centrally-governed city in the next five years.

Key targets include ensuring that at least 90 per cent of Party organisations complete their annual tasks well, with more than 90 per cent of Party members rated as fulfilling their duties well or better.

Average gross product growth in the area is projected at 13–14 per cent per year through 2030, while per capita income is expected to rise by over 30 per cent from 2025 to 2030.

To achieve these targets, the congress identified three breakthrough priorities and five groups of solutions, focusing on building a dynamic, professional leadership and civil service that remains close to the people; accelerating administrative reform and digital transformation with citizens and businesses at the centre; and developing modern, green urban infrastructure.

Addressing the congress, Hằng urged the new-term Party Committee to strengthen Party building, capitalise on local strengths to drive economic restructuring, develop infrastructure, ensure political security and social order and resolve issues promptly at the local level.

She also emphasised the need to improve cadre training, accelerate administrative reform and advance digital transformation.

Hợp Thịnh Commune

At Hợp Thịnh Commune, the first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 tenure convened 176 official delegates. Vice Chairwoman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Council Lâm Thị Hương Thành delivered the keynote address.

The congress announced decisions by the Standing Board of the Bắc Ninh Provincial Party Committee appointing a 33-member Executive Committee and an 11-member Standing Board for the Hợp Thịnh Commune Party Committee. Nguyễn Văn Khanh was appointed Secretary of the Commune Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The Hợp Thịnh Commune Party Committee was formed through the merger of five Party organisations, including Mai Trung, Thường Thắng, Hợp Thịnh, Hùng Thái and Sơn Thịnh.

During the 2020–2025 term, the commune recorded an estimated economic growth rate of 10.5 per cent, with per capita income reaching VNĐ62 million (US$2,355) per year. Two industrial clusters, Hợp Thịnh and Hà Thịnh, each covering 75 hectares, have attracted numerous enterprises, while more than 1,200 households engaged in handicrafts and rural industries have created additional jobs for local residents.

For the next five-year term, Hợp Thịnh aims to further strengthen a comprehensive Party organisation and political system; promote balanced development across all sectors; continuously improve living standards and the environment; and achieve model new-style rural standards before 2030.

Specific targets include ensuring that at least 90 per cent of local Party organisations complete their annual tasks well or better; achieving average gross product growth of 12–13 per cent; increasing budget revenues by at least 10 per cent annually during 2026–2030; and raising per capita income to over VNĐ95 million ($3,609) per person per year by 2030.

Speaking at the congress, Thành highlighted the event as a politically significant milestone that lays the foundation for a new development phase following administrative consolidation.

She stressed the importance of establishing clear strategic orientations, a long-term vision and realistic goals and targets.

Thành called on Hợp Thịnh to prioritise Party building and political system strengthening, accelerate administrative reform, improve the quality of its cadre workforce and build a professional, people-oriented local government.

She also urged comprehensive socio-economic development driven by industry and services, with high-tech agriculture as a foundation; focused investment in infrastructure; full occupancy of industrial clusters; expansion of trade, services and the private economy; and promotion of the digital transformation.

Immediately after the congresses, the communes’ Party Committees are expected to swiftly consolidate their organisational structure, assign specific responsibilities and translate the congress resolutions into concrete, practical and effective action programmes. — VNS