Cuba to award full medical scholarships to Vietnamese students

HÀ NỘI – Cuba will maintain its tradition of educational cooperation with Việt Nam by offering 15 full scholarships to Vietnamese students for the 2026–2027 academic year, the Cuban Government has announced.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes said the scholarships comprise eight places in medicine and seven in other fields under the Ministry of Higher Education (MES), including economics, journalism, natural sciences, humanities and social sciences. Applicants must be aged between 16 and 25 and have completed upper secondary education or an equivalent level.

The programme will prioritise candidates from low-income households who lack the means to pursue overseas studies, as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas of Việt Nam. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2026.

Successful applicants will receive full financial support from the Cuban Government, covering tuition, accommodation, meals and health insurance for the entire five- to six-year course, including a preparatory year in Spanish.

Ambassador Fuentes noted that, despite facing economic challenges, Cuba continues to provide scholarships to Việt Nam each year as “a testament to the special and long-standing relationship between the two countries”.

The initiative to educate Vietnamese students in Cuba was launched by Fidel Castro in 1961. Since the first cohort of 23 students, approximately 1,300 Vietnamese have graduated from Cuban institutions, many of whom have later assumed important roles in Việt Nam’s political and diplomatic spheres. VNA/VNS