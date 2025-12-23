HCM City to enhance external relations in 2026

HCM CITY — HCM City officials and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted a broadly successful 2025 in foreign affairs, highlighting economic diplomacy and the mobilisation of international resources for digital and green transitions, while calling for renewed thinking and greater proactivity at a conference on Monday.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, permanent deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, underscored the role of the Department of Foreign Affairs in strengthening the city’s international standing.

He added that in 2025 the city successfully hosted and co-organised a number of major international events of national and regional significance, while local-level international agreements increasingly focused on substance and practical implementation.

Entering 2026, the city would begin the first year of implementing the resolutions of the 11th Party Congress of the HCM City Party Committee for the 2025–30 term, as the country prepares for the 14th National Party Congress.

Hà urged the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs to focus on key tasks, including implementing tasks related to external relations in a proactive, comprehensive and effective manner.

Phạm Dứt Điểm, acting director of the department, said it has adopted “Proactive adaptation – Pioneering breakthroughs – Practical effectiveness – Sustainability integration” as its action motto for 2026.

It seeks to improve the quality of strategic policy advisory work and incorporate the Party’s foreign policy guidelines into the city’s development.

Identifying science, technology and innovation as key drivers, the department will leverage its international partner network to attract investment in priority sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green transformation, aiming for sustainable double-digit economic growth.

Efforts will also focus on streamlining and strengthening the organisational structure to ensure efficiency and effectiveness, in line with HCM City’s evolving governance requirements.

Hà urged the department to play a central coordinating role, deepen local cooperation, and enhance economic diplomacy, international integration and cultural diplomacy. — VNS