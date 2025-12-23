Hà Nội to pilot rush hour restrictions on heavy trucks and container vehicles

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Construction announced on Tuesday that it will pilot restrictions on heavy trucks weighing 10 tonnes or more, as well as container trucks and tractor-trailers, on several key routes during peak hours as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

The measure is intended to address major congestion bottlenecks, particularly around the elevated Ring Road 3. The department has called on freight transport businesses to closely coordinate on implementing the plan.

Under the pilot scheme, restrictions will apply on Thăng Long Boulevard and National Highway 32 towards Ring Road 3 during the morning rush hour from 6.30 to 9.00am and in the afternoon from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

The trial period will last three months, from January 1 to March 31, 2026.

Regarding traffic connectivity between Alley 15 Ngọc Hồi and the access road to the Pháp Vân–Cầu Giẽ Expressway, as well as overall traffic organisation at nearby intersections, including Đỗ Mười-Giải Phóng-Ngọc Hồi and the Đỗ Mười-Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Expressway, the department said traffic reorganisation will be carried out under an infrastructure upgrade project to resolve congestion in the area.

Work is scheduled for completion before January 1, 2026.

The department has urged relevant units to proactively review and adjust transport plans, routes and operating schedules to align with the pilot traffic arrangement.

Transport operators are also asked to inform drivers to strictly comply with traffic signs, guidance systems and instructions from traffic police, coordinate with State management agencies during implementation and promptly report any difficulties or obstacles to the department for review and direction.

According to the department, the Traffic Infrastructure Maintenance Board is working urgently with relevant agencies to upgrade infrastructure and reorganise traffic at the Pháp Vân intersection, Nước Ngầm Bus Station and Alley 15 Ngọc Hồi, with the aim of improving connectivity, reducing congestion and ensuring traffic safety.

Construction units will trim sidewalks to widen Alley 15 Ngọc Hồi and open a new branch road connecting the expressway service road directly to the Pháp Vân-Cầu Giẽ Expressway. This will allow vehicles travelling from Giải Phóng-Ngọc Hồi to enter Alley 15 Ngọc Hồi and access the expressway directly, bypassing the congested Pháp Vân intersection.

In addition, the median on Đỗ Mười Street will be narrowed to create a left-turn lane from Đỗ Mười to Ngọc Hồi Street, while the median at the Trần Thủ Độ – Đỗ Mười intersection will also be adjusted to expand the carriageway.

These measures will be accompanied by road markings, additional signage and signal timing adjustments to reorganise traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance road safety.

The Traffic Infrastructure Maintenance Board said all construction work is scheduled to be completed before January 15, 2026. — VNS