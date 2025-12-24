Việt Nam pushes technology, innovation as growth drivers under Resolution 57

HÀ NỘI — One year after the Politburo passed a resolution upholding the role of science, technology and innovation as a foundation for growth in the new era, numerous new models have emerged to make the resolution a reality.

The Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 confirms the breakthrough role of science, technology and innovation as a starting point to improve productivity, quality, efficiency and economic competitiveness in the nation's next development stage.

To help implement this resolution, innovative approaches have proven effective and practical apps have been embraced by the community. All of these efforts are directed toward the main goal of ensuring that no one is left behind in the era of innovation and digital transformation.

A strong shift

As a key State regulator, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) bears the responsibility of paving the way, guided by a consistent spirit of transitioning from a management-oriented mindset to a facilitative one. This involves a shift from an input-based management approach to output-based evaluation, and from fragmented investment to a focus on strategic technologies.

In line with the Party and State’s guidelines on building a professional, modern, open and transparent public administration that places citizens and businesses at the centre of service delivery, the MoST on December 19 launched a centralised one-stop-shop unit.

This unit serves not only as a place for receiving administrative procedures and returning results, but also as a unified focal point that contributes to process standardisation, shorter processing times and enhanced accountability across ministerial departments.

A key feature is full digital integration for dossier submission, processing and tracking, with the ministry's system linked to the National Public Service Portal and specialised databases. Procedures are standardised and publicised, allowing users to monitor progress in real time.

Another highlight lies in its capacity to monitor, supervise and measure accountability in handling administrative procedures.

Riding the wave of national digitalisation, the Việt Nam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee has modernised operations by prioritising technology and member-centric services. This led to the rollout of the 'Vietnamese Women' app, a digital platform providing women access to information, skills and knowledge.

In its pilot, the app focused on practical, everyday features: real-time VWU updates, skill building content and a digital library tied to the 'Digital Literacy for All' campaign. Interactive tools like Q&As, consultations and chats foster community support, experience sharing and collective growth.

The platform is also gradually developing a unified membership management system to standardise data and build a connected digital ecosystem from central to grassroots levels. It is now available on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

Innovation is key

The Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ continues to uphold its determination to accelerate science and tech, innovation and digital transformation, closely tying efforts to the private sector and placing businesses at the core of its ecosystem. The goal is to enable firms to drive research, tech adoption and transformation for higher productivity, quality and competitiveness.

At the Cần Thơ Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Week 2025 (CASTID 2025), eight strategic memoranda of understanding on cooperation were signed, unlocking opportunities in research, tech transfer and commercialisation while bolstering ties between the State, scientists and enterprises.

The event also generated over 500 business matches, paving the way for joint projects and real-world research applications.

CASTID outcomes will further refine mechanisms and policies, strengthen tripartite links, nurture start-ups and advance sectoral digitalisation, establishing Cần Thơ as a tech and innovation hub in the Mekong Delta.

In the southern province of Tây Ninh, authorities have responded to Resolution 57 by issuing support policies for enterprises and entities to advance science, tech and innovation through 2030. — VNA/VNS