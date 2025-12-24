11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress to be launched

HÀ NỘI — The 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress will take place over two days, Friday and Saturday, at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

With the theme 'Emulate innovation, creativity, accelerate breakthroughs to propel the nation into a new era of strong, civilised and prosperous development', the congress will be attended by Party and State leaders, former leaders and leaders of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

It will also attract delegates representing Heroic Vietnamese Mothers; Heroes of the People's Armed Forces and Labour Heroes from various periods; and outstanding examples representing economic, social, security, defence, industrial, agricultural, scientific and technological fields.

More than 2,200 delegates will participate in the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

Among the official delegates are 105 chairs of the emulation and commendation councils of ministries, sectors, organisations, provinces and centrally governed cities.

A total of 139 delegates are individuals and representatives of collectives awarded as 'Heroes of the People's Armed Forces' and 'Labour Heroes' from 2021 to present.

As many as 86 delegates will represent National Outstanding Emulators awarded from 2021 to present.

Thirty-six delegates are named as outstanding individuals in 'Studying and Following the Thought, Morality and Style of Hồ Chí Minh'.

Nearly 200 delegates are from ethnic groups, and 41 delegates are overseas Vietnamese or foreigners with contributions to Việt Nam.

Almost 140 outstanding delegates represent various professions and fields, including doctors, teachers, artisans, artists, scientists, writers and individuals awarded the Hồ Chí Minh Prize or State Prize; journalists; young talents; war veterans; and former youth volunteers and revolutionaries with merit.

As many as 1,326 outstanding advanced delegates are from patriotic emulation campaigns, mainly those directly engaged in production and labour in economic, cultural or social, defence and security sectors.

The oldest delegate is Nguyễn Thị Bình, 98, Labour Hero and former vice president of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. The five youngest delegates are 11 years old.

Significance

The 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress is tasked with reviewing the patriotic emulation movement and commendation work for the 2021-2025 period; honouring and commending outstanding individuals and collectives in patriotic emulation campaigns; and setting directions and duties to continue innovating emulation and commendation work for the next five years.

It will create momentum and motivation to successfully fulfil socio-economic development and maintain national defence and security for the next five years in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress, propelling the nation into a new era of bold development, strength and prosperity for the people.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy said that over the past five years, under the leadership and direction of the Party, State and Central Emulation and Commendation Council, with the theme 'Unity, Creativity, Emulate to Build and Defend the Fatherland', patriotic emulation campaigns have developed extensively, with numerous innovations in content, form and methods, yielding practical results across all sectors.

This has created strong momentum, inspiring and motivating all strata of people to work together, successfully achieving socio-economic development goals and tasks, ensuring national defence and security, expanding foreign relations and harnessing the great national unity bloc.

They have also made important contributions to the great historic achievements of the nation in 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal).

Emulation movements have become increasingly practical and effective. Those launched by the Prime Minister continue to be implemented effectively and in depth, creating important shifts in realising breakthrough strategies, political tasks and socio-economic development goals.

These campaigns are deployed systematically, with diverse and rich forms, clear and specific criteria and content that are meaningful, closely aligned with political work and linked to people's rights and interests, thus receiving active support and participation from the people.

“The Congress takes place amid our entire Party, people and army striving to successfully achieve national development goals in the new period; accelerating innovation and creativity, digital transformation and rapid, sustainable development; and strongly igniting the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation,” she said.

“The Congress is not only an occasion to review the vivid realities of patriotic emulation movements in recent years, but also holds strategic orienting significance, creating new momentum and drive for patriotic emulation movements in the time ahead,” the deputy minister added. — VNS