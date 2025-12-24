Việt Nam Red Cross Society launches Tết gift campaign

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) has launched a humanitarian campaign called 'Millions of Compassionate Tết Gifts' to help people in need across the country from now until February 5, 2026.

The campaign aims to mobilise social resources to support 1.5 million disadvantaged individuals, including people with disabilities, the elderly, orphaned children and those affected by natural disasters, for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Domestic and international agencies, organisations, businesses and the community are encouraged to join hands with the Government to help disadvantaged people celebrate Tết in a warmer and safer atmosphere, strengthening their confidence and motivation to rebuild and stabilise their lives and rise above challenges caused by floods and storms.

According to the VNRC, in 2025, many localities across the country suffered from storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides. The lives of people, especially poor and near-poor households and ethnic communities in remote areas, faced many difficulties as the end of the year approaches.

People can contribute by transferring money under the reference TETNHANAI2026 to account number 2022 at the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), with the account name TW HOI CHU THAP DO VIET NAM.

The VNRC also accepts donations through the Viettel Money app, under the 'Tết of Compassion' section at this link: https://viettelmoney.go.link/MJ3RE

'Millions of Compassionate Tết Gifts' is a campaign under the Compassionate Tết Movement, organised annually by the VNRC and its network in 34 provinces and cities nationwide. — VNS