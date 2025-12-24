Hà Nội recognised for smart public services as cities push digital governance

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has been recognised for its 'smart public services' at the Vietnam Smart City Awards 2025, as cities across the country accelerate efforts to use digital tools to improve how governments interact with citizens.

The award, presented by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), highlights the capital’s deployment of an AI-powered hotline and virtual assistant that operate around the clock, alongside the iHanoi digital citizen app.

Together, the platforms are designed to streamline communication between residents and city authorities – a long-standing challenge for fast-growing urban centres.

The awards were announced on Tuesday during the Vietnam–Asia Smart City Conference, where organisers selected 18 winners from 75 nominations. Eight awards went to cities and provinces, while ten recognised technology solutions.

Đà Nẵng emerged as the standout performer, winning top honours in three categories – smart governance, green environment and innovative start-up attractiveness – earning the title of Outstanding Vietnam Smart City 2025. It marked the sixth consecutive year the central coastal city has received the award.

Hà Nội, meanwhile, was cited for progress in smart governance, particularly in public service delivery.

Officials said the new digital platforms have helped address one of the most persistent bottlenecks in large cities: maintaining effective communication with residents.

Other localities, including Tây Ninh Province and Huế City, were also recognised for steadily building digital governance systems from the ground up, with an emphasis on citizen-centred services.

Launched by VINASA in 2020, the Vietnam Smart City Awards increasingly emphasise public participation.

A notable feature of the 2025 edition was a nationwide public vote to identify the country’s 'most liveable cities' – a move organisers described as a reminder that technology is ultimately a means to an end, not the end itself.

More than 200,000 votes were cast across seven criteria, including governance, transport, environment and infrastructure.

Đà Nẵng dominated the poll with nearly 164,000 votes, accounting for close to 70 per cent of the total. Huế and Quảng Ninh followed in second and third place. — VNS