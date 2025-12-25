Patriotic emulation fuels Việt Nam’s aspiration through strategic national projects

HÀ NỘI – The completion of a series of large-scale projects with national strategic importance has shown the widespread spirit of patriotic emulation among all Vietnamese people from all strata, serving as a momentum for the nation’s development in a new era.

The 500 kV Circuit 3 transmission line linking Quảng Trạch (Quảng Bình) and Phố Nối (Hưng Yên) has marked a remarkable milestone for Việt Nam’s electricity sector, as one of the country’s most complex energy projects was completed in just six months instead of the usual three to four years.

Spanning 519km across nine provinces and comprising four sub-projects, the line includes 1,177 pylons, some up to 145 metres high and weighing as much as 415 tonnes, constructed under harsh weather conditions and across challenging terrain.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in August 2024, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed that it symbolises national unity, the Party and State’s 'people-centred' approach and the collective strength of the entire political system. The project, he said, embodies the aspiration, confidence and resilience of the Vietnamese people, reflecting the spirit of 'turning the impossible into the possible', while strengthening economic connectivity and regional linkages.

The PM noted that the project’s rapid and decisive implementation has generated strong momentum across society, inspiring the roll-out of other major national projects and contributing to the strategic breakthrough in infrastructure development set out by successive Party Congresses.

The 500 kV Circuit 3 line is among a series of landmark projects undertaken during the 2021–2025 term, highlighting tangible results from patriotic emulation movements.

Igniting national development aspirations

In line with the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the PM launched the nationwide emulation movement on infrastructure development and thrift in November 2022 to mobilise the combined strength of the political system and society. After nearly two years, a new high-intensity emulation drive was introduced in August 2024, aiming to complete at least 3,000km of expressways and 1,000km of coastal roads by this December, alongside other key national projects, in celebration of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

To implement these movements, ministries, sectors and localities have focused on institutional reform, policy innovation and improved investment governance, while accelerating public investment disbursement, particularly for major infrastructure projects. Local authorities have adopted more proactive and flexible approaches, including innovative models encouraging public participation in land clearance. The Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations have intensified communication and mobilisation efforts to strengthen national solidarity.

With clear responsibilities, firm timelines and strong determination, investors, project management boards and contractors have maximised resources and applied round-the-clock construction schedules, ensuring progress, safety and quality. As a result, Việt Nam’s socio-economic infrastructure has recorded a breakthrough.

Foundation for fast, sustainable development

According to Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh, by the end of 2025, Việt Nam is expected to complete 3,513km of expressways and 1,700km of coastal roads, upgrade major airports, substantially complete Long Thành International Airport’s first phase, and put into operation key seaports and urban railway lines. Major power projects, including the 500 kV Circuit 3 line, have been completed at unprecedented speed, while digital infrastructure continues to expand, with near-universal 4G coverage and extensive fibre-optic connectivity.

Social and cultural infrastructure has also seen strong investment, including hundreds of social housing projects, the early completion of the national programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing, and major education and exhibition facilities.

Việt Nam has now laid a solid political and legal foundation to prepare strategic projects such as nuclear power development, the North–South high-speed railway, key rail and airport projects, and infrastructure for APEC 2027. In 2025 alone, 564 projects worth over VNĐ5.14 quadrillion (US$195.2 billion) have been launched or inaugurated, with private investment accounting for nearly three-quarters of total capital.

These strategic national projects reflect a decisive shift in Việt Nam’s infrastructure landscape, helping realise the Party and State’s vision of a modern, integrated infrastructure system, enhancing national competitiveness and opening new development space. Patriotic emulation has thus generated fresh momentum for socio-economic development, affirming the nation’s aspiration to rise strongly and sustainably in the new era. VNA/VNS