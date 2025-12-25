Hà Nội launches competitions for designs of public spaces around Hoàn Kiếm Lake

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm Ward, Hà Nội City, on December 24, launched two competitions for landscape architectural design of public spaces, the Đông Kinh-Nghĩa Thục Square (phase 2) and the Square-Park on the East side of Hoàn Kiếm Lake (phase 2).

With total prize money of VNĐ1.6 billion (US$60,800), the two architectural competitions aim to concretise the major policies of Hà Nội City regarding investment in renovating and beautifying public spaces around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, while also seeking creative, sustainable design ideas to elevate the city’s public spaces.

The competition organiser is calling for broad participation from organisations, individuals, and consortia operating in the fields of architecture, planning, landscape design and creativity.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the Hoàn Kiếm Ward People's Committee, Nguyễn Toàn Thắng, said: "Organising architectural design competitions is an important step in selecting high-quality creative ideas, contributing to the preservation and promotion of historical and cultural heritage values, while meeting the requirements of sustainable and modern urban development in Hà Nội."

Dr Phan Đăng Sơn, President of the Vietnam Association of Architects and Chairman of the Competition Council, said that the submitted designs must ensure a harmonious integration between culture, current and future functions within the overall space of Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

“The solutions need to be flexible enough to accommodate major city activities and events, while simultaneously establishing order and restoring tranquillity and harmony to the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area, a spiritual symbol of the capital and the entire country,” said Sơn.

Đông Kinh-Nghĩa Thục Square is designated as a multi-functional square, a highlight of the historical city, a venue for important cultural and political activities and a space directly connecting Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Hanoi's Old Quarter.

The competition aims to create a distinctive public space, rich in identity, serving community life, cultural and artistic activities and entertainment, while also applying new technologies to enhance experience and interaction.

Creative and design ideas should also meet the requirements of organising the overall architectural and landscape space of Đông Kinh-Nghĩa Thục Square in accordance with the approved 1/500 scale master plan.

Meanwhile, the Square-Park area on the East side of Hoàn Kiếm Lake is envisioned as a unique public space, located in the historical urban core, directly connected to the special national monument of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Ngọc Sơn Temple and linked to the high-capacity public transport system, especially Station C9 of the Urban Railway Line 2.

According to the Master Plan for Hà Nội until 2045 and with a vision to 2065, the Square-Park area on the East side of Hoàn Kiếm Lake is designated as a special heritage space, with the overarching requirement of minimising above-ground structures, strictly controlling height and volume and rationally utilising underground space. The area is expected to become an 'open urban living room', a place integrated by nature, culture and the modern urban face of the capital city.

The competition requires the creation of pedestrian-friendly spaces, increased greenery, water features, and a favourable microclimate; seamless integration with public transportation; and the preservation and promotion of the value of architectural structures.

The organiser is expected to announce the two competitions’ results and award prizes in March 2026. — VNS