Free ambulance service spreads compassion in HCM City

Hoàng Nhị

HCM CITY — For nearly five years, Võ Minh Cường has quietly operated a free ambulance service for disadvantaged residents in HCM City, saving lives and helping nurture a culture of compassion and solidarity in local communities.

For Cường, who also heads the Fatherland Front Committee of Phước Thành residential area in HCM City’s Tân Hải Ward, ambulance trips have become part of his daily routine.

The idea of providing free emergency transport came in 2020, when he and other locals frequently witnessed traffic accidents on National Route 51 and nearby roads in the former Tân Hòa Commune, now Tân Hải Ward.

Ambulances arriving late can cause many victims to miss the critical ‘golden hour’ for treatment. Using his personal seven-seat car, Cường began transporting accident victims and critically ill patients to hospitals, despite the lack of proper medical equipment.

“These small but practical actions can help people feel safer and encourage a spirit of mutual support,” he said.

From personal effort to professional service

In 2022, with support from relatives, friends, benefactors and locals, Cường purchased a specialised ambulance. His free service then began operating more professionally and systematically.

The vehicle is fully equipped with a stretcher, oxygen tanks and basic medical supplies, and is on call 24/7 to respond to emergencies. Regardless of time or weather, Cường and his team immediately head out whenever a distress call comes in.

Their ambulance has assisted traffic accident victims late at night, elderly patients suffering strokes, children with seizures, and underprivileged patients requiring urgent hospital transfers but unable to afford ambulance fees.

Over the past five years, the team has carried out nearly 1,000 free emergency transfers. Each trip was a race against time, where lives were saved through the compassion and responsibility of everyday people.

Understanding the financial challenges faced by many families, Cường has also connected patients with benefactors to help cover medical expenses, provided hospital fee advances for severe cases, and supported funeral costs for those in particularly difficult circumstances.

During this period, this initiative has helped more than 60 poor households with hospital fee advances totalling over VNĐ360 million (US$13,700), and supported funeral expenses for more than 50 cases with nearly VNĐ500 million ($19,000).

While modest compared to current healthcare costs, the support acted as a lifeline for many families.

Community solidarity at the core

The sustainability of the free ambulance service relies not only on Cường’s dedication but also on strong community support.

Nguyễn Thị Phượng, a resident of Phước Thành residential area, said many locals trust Cường and contribute donations through him to help those in need.

For Phùng Thanh Nhã, another resident in the neighbourhood, Cường’s assistance is unforgettable. When Nhã’s mother fell seriously ill, Cường arrived promptly after a single phone call and drove her to the hospital.

After her passing, Cường helped transport her body home for the funeral for free, and mobilised VNĐ10 million ($380) in donations to support funeral arrangements.

Local authorities have also praised this initiative. Lê Thị Hằng, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee in Tân Hải, said the ward’s wide area and long distances to major hospitals make the free ambulance service particularly valuable.

“In addition to the free ambulance service, Cường also actively participates in social welfare activities. He is a typical example of grassroots dedication,” she said.

As a community-based official working closely with residents, Cường understands their concerns and hardships. Above all, he said, it is sincerity and compassion that keep him committed to the demanding work.

“When actions come from the heart, more hands will naturally join in. I have never felt alone on this journey,” he said.

Each day, Cường’s free ambulance continues to operate quietly across HCM City, carrying with it responsibility, humanity and the enduring spirit of mutual care. Through these compassionate journeys, a sustainable humanitarian value continues to take root and spread throughout the community. — VNS