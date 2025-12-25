$16 billion to be allocated for rural development, poverty reduction, ethnic minority uplift

HÀ NỘI — Total state budget allocation for the national target programme on building new-style rural areas, sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2026–2030 period is around VNĐ423 trillion (US$16 billion).

Of the total, about VNĐ100 trillion will come from the central budget, VNĐ300 trillion from local budgets, and roughly VNĐ23 trillion from state-funded policy credit sources, according to Resolution 257, recently certified by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During the programme implementation, the Government will prioritise balancing the central budget to provide additional funding, including social policy credit capital, to ensure sufficient resources to meet programme goals and assigned tasks.

Based on implementation outcomes during 2026–2030, the Government will submit plans on financial resources for the 2031–2035 phase to the National Assembly.

The programme aims to build modern, prosperous, identity-rich, and sustainable rural areas linked with urbanisation and climate change adaptation; promote comprehensive development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions; advance inclusive, multi-dimensional and sustainable poverty reduction; and ensure gender equality and social security.

It seeks to foster a green, circular and ecological rural economy connected with restructuring agriculture, improving incomes, raising living standards and narrowing development gaps among regions.

It also looks to preserve cultural identity of ethnic minority groups, strengthen national solidarity, and ensure national defence, security and social order, particularly in strategic, border and island areas.

By 2030, Việt Nam strives to increase the per capita income of rural residents to 2.5-3 times the 2020 level, and raise the average income of ethnic minority people to at least half of the national average.

The national multi-dimensional poverty rate is expected to fall by 1-1.5 per cent annually, while household poverty among ethnic minority and mountainous communities is targeted to drop to below 10 per cent.

Around 65 per cent of communes nationwide are hoped to meet new-style rural area standards, including about 10 per cent achieving advanced modern criteria, and at least five provinces/cities are expected to complete new-style rural area development.

By 2035, per capita income of rural residents is hoped to rise at least 1.6 times from the 2030 level, with ethnic minority income equivalent to at least half of the national average.

Việt Nam also aims to cut by at least 50 per cent the number of disadvantaged communes and villages in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, and have five provinces and cities in such regions free from disadvantaged communes an villages.

About 85 per cent of communes nationwide are expected to meet new-style rural area standards, including 30 per cent satisfying modern criteria, and at least 10 provinces/cities completing new-style countryside development, five of which will reach modern standards.

Separately, the top legislator also certified Resolution 261, introducing some special mechanisms and policies for making breakthroughs in public health protection, care, and improvement, including expanding health insurance benefits, increasing reimbursement rates, and gradually applying basic hospital fee exemptions within coverage limits for eligible groups such as the near-poor, vulnerable people and the elderly.

Meanwhile, Resolution 250 establishes some special mechanisms and policies to strengthen international integration, ensuring national interests, enhancing Việt Nam’s global standing, and promoting transparency, efficiency and anti-corruption in external affairs and integration activities. — VNA/VNS