Bắc Ninh’s Tân Tiến Ward steps up administrative streamlining and online services

BẮC NINH — Nguyễn Quốc Hùng, director of the Tân Tiến Ward Public Administration Service Centre in Bắc Ninh Province, said the centre will soon review its procedures for receiving and processing applications to further simplify administrative processes and better support residents in using online public services.

At present, all officials and civil servants at the Tân Tiến Ward Public Administration Service Centre are proficient in computer use and the application of information technology and relevant software in their professional work. They also routinely apply digital certificates in advisory work and in the digitisation of administrative procedures.

The centre has applied information technology to improve the efficiency of administrative procedure processing. This includes enhanced use of personal and population data to handle procedures for organisations and individuals, the rollout of non-territorial, paperless and appointment-free administrative models and the development of an electronic public disclosure board for administrative procedures published on the ward’s official website.

In addition, the centre has coordinated the establishment and operation of a fanpage integrating multiple digital utilities, such as administrative procedure look-up, submission of feedback and recommendations related to administrative procedures, and the public disclosure of electronic administrative processes.

The platform also serves as a digital communication channel to quickly disseminate information on administrative procedures and reform, as well as new guidelines and policies of the Party and the State.

Currently, a total of 427 administrative procedures across 33 fields under the authority of the Tân Tiến Ward People’s Committee are publicly disclosed, received, and processed at the centre.

From July 1 to December 1, the centre received 11,046 applications, including 605 submitted in person (5.5 per cent) and 10,441 submitted online (94.5 per cent). Of these, 10,804 applications were processed, comprising 10,512 done ahead of schedule and 292 on time, with no overdue cases, achieving a completion rate of 97.8 per cent.

The rate of online payment reached 96.3 per cent, while 98.8 per cent of applications were digitised upon receipt. The proportion of applications with electronic results stood at 98.2 per cent.

In 2025, the Tân Tiến Ward People’s Committee recorded a score of 93.9 out of 100 under the national service quality index for administrative procedure processing and public service delivery, earning an excellent rating.

Looking ahead, Hùng said the centre will continue reviewing its reception and processing workflows to clearly identify stages prone to delays, particularly in land, construction and interlinked administrative procedures. Monitoring and supervision of processing progress will also be strengthened through the provincial administrative procedure information system.

The centre will continue to improve service quality for residents, effectively implement the 'one-door' and 'interlinked one-door' mechanisms, and ensure transparency, accountability and on-time resolution of administrative procedures. — VNS