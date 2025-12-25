ITAXA – a leading printing company of Vietnam News Agency, pioneering modern printing technology

HCM CITY — ITAXA One-Member Liability Limited Company, under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), is one of Việt Nam’s leading printing companies.

Starting with the mission to print publications for the communication and promotion of the image of Việt Nam, ITAXA has grown into a reputable brand in high-end offset printing, electronic pre-press, and integrated printing services, meeting the diverse needs of clients.

Originating from the printing house of the Liberation News Agency in the 1960s, ITAXA was then established as the country gradually recovered and developed its economy.

With a workforce of skilled and dedicated technicians and printing workers, the printing house quickly confirmed its position by excellently completing the task of printing important publications for the VNA. These efforts contributed to promoting the image of Việt Nam to the world. That success laid a solid foundation for a prestigious printing brand that has been trusted by clients for many decades.

ITAXA has shown a pioneering spirit in technology investment since its early years. In 1989, it was among the first three units in Việt Nam to put an electronic colour-separation system into operation, replacing the traditional photomechanical method – a breakthrough that significantly improved printing quality.

In the following years, ITAXA continued to lead by investing in a series of modern equipment such as a film output machine in 1994, a colour proofing machine in 1997, and a plate setter in 2000, bringing Việt Nam’s pre-press technology closer to international standards.

By the early 2000s, the entire printing and post-printing system of ITAXA was upgraded towards modernisation. This development was suitable for high-end publications and paper packaging printing.

At present, with a large offset printing capacity, ITAXA is ready to meet a wide range of services from printing newspapers, books, magazines, and packaging to labels and digital fast printing.

ITAXA meets large orders for many newspapers with high circulation – such as Tuổi Trẻ (Youth), Thanh Niên (Young People), Bóng Đá (Football), Thể thao & Văn hóa (Sport and Culture), as well as our own Việt Nam News and Law. With advanced technology, ITAXA ensures stable print quality, true colours and rapid delivery schedules.

Besides printing newspapers and propaganda publications, ITAXA has expanded services to printing art photo books, magazines, wall calendars, catalogues, leaflets, posters, paper packaging and labels.

A synchronised post-printing machinery system allows ITAXA to handle the entire production process – from cutting, die-cutting, folding, laminating, and foil stamping to softcover and hardcover bookbinding. This ensures high-quality finished products and on-time delivery, especially for large-volume periodical publications.

ITAXA has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems and the Forest Stewardship Council Chain of Custody (FSC COC) certification issued by TÜV Austria, qualifying it to carry out bidding packages and publishing – printing – packaging contracts that require environmentally friendly material sources and modern production technology.

According to Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, deputy director of ITAXA and concurrently Director of the Vietnam News Agency Printing House of ITAXA, the possession of a modern equipment line and obtaining certifications have enabled ITAXA to participate in large supply chains and expand its market share into high-value product lines.

“ITAXA will continue to promote investment in technology and automation in its printing development plan. The company will continue to upgrade printing and post-printing lines, increase the level of automation, and apply digital transformation to management processes, aiming to improve productivity and reduce long-term production costs,” he said.

In response to the rapid changes in the printing market, ITAXA has flexibly adjusted its production and business strategy, diversifying services to adapt. Besides the traditional printing sector, the company has expanded into training printing workers, providing printing supplies, and office leasing.

With more than 60 years of experience, a professional workforce and a sound development orientation, ITAXA is steadily moving forward in the digital era, maintaining the trust of clients and partners, and deserving its recognition as the “flagship of VNA’s printing industry”. — VNS