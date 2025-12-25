ITAXA diversifies production and service activities

HCM CITY — ITAXA One Member Limited Liability Company, under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), is confirming its position by strongly diversifying its activities – from high-quality printing to the leasing of offices, halls, and classrooms, as well as vocational training, and building the image of a modern, flexible, and creative enterprise.

As a 100 per cent State-owned enterprise, ITAXA has the primary function of printing bulletins and official documents of the Party and the State, as well as news, thematic publications, newspapers, magazines and other publications of VNA and other press organisations to serve political propaganda work.

In addition to the task of printing to serve political missions and to ensure fast and timely dissemination of the Party’s guidelines and policies and the State’s laws, ITAXA also undertakes a range of other production and business activities. These include commercial printing for partners, office leasing, and training and vocational services. Through these activities, ITAXA contributes to the State budget and social welfare while helping to maintain stable livelihoods for nearly 230 employees.

After more than six decades of formation and development, with strong offset printing capacity and significant investment, ITAXA is ready to provide a wide range of services from printing newspapers, books, magazines, packaging and labels to digital fast printing.

One of the company’s highlights is ITAXA House – a 15-storey building in HCM City’s central area. Modern and well equipped, ITAXA House meets the needs of many domestic and foreign enterprises.

Located in Xuân Hòa Ward, with two convenient entrances from Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai and Võ Văn Tần streets, ITAXA House features a large parking area, a 100 per cent backup power system, 24/7 security and technical teams, and stable internet service. Leasing areas range from 30 to 420sq.m, suitable for many businesses. Thanks to its location and professional services, the building has been chosen by many domestic and foreign companies as their headquarters, representative offices or meeting venues.

ITAXA also operates a Training and Vocational Centre at No. 155 Võ Thị Sáu Street in Xuân Hòa Ward. Established in 2007, the centre provides training for printing workers in line with partners’ needs, while also offering classroom and hall leasing services.

The classrooms are fully equipped, with technicians providing support throughout the sessions. Flexible leasing spaces are suitable for classes, seminars, and training programmes. The centre operates from 7am to 10pm daily, with reasonable rental fees and long-term incentives, making it a trusted choice for many organisations and enterprises in the education and training sector.

Beyond a focus on business efficiency, ITAXA’s leadership pays close attention to and directs the company’s departments to promptly implement new policies that benefit employees. The average annual income of workers has increased each year, and their material living standards have improved markedly. These improvements have helped build harmonious, progressive, and sustainable labour relations within the company.

In addition, the company regularly carries out activities to care for employees’ spiritual life. On the International Women's Day (March 8) this year, the company’s leadership and Trade Union organised a trip for female staff to visit Bà Đen Mountain and the Tây Ninh Holy See in Tây Ninh Province, as well as a photo session at Nguyễn Huệ walking street in HCM City’s downtown area. They also organised a two-day, one-night retreat in the coastal city of Phan Thiết for nearly 500 employees and their relatives. These simple activities bring cohesion and spiritual encouragement to the company’s employees.

Nguyễn Anh Kiệt, deputy director of ITAXA and chairman of ITAXA’s Trade Union, said the company’s revenue is estimated at VNĐ223.8 billion (US$8.5 million) in 2025, reaching 100.13 per cent of the approved plan and increasing by 8.34 per cent compared with 2024.

“Although the office leasing market in HCM City is facing many difficulties in 2025, the company’s management and executive team have made efforts to adapt, remain flexible in seeking partners, and gradually fill vacant premises managed by the centre,” he said.

“For the training and vocational segment, operations have been implemented in a relatively stable and effective manner, with the company proactively seeking new partners and strengthening management to improve service quality,” he said.

“To enhance the efficiency of business and services, ITAXA will roll out a series of key solutions in the coming period,” he said.

First, the company will invest in renovating, repairing and upgrading ITAXA House to better meet customers’ aesthetic and quality requirements, while adding more amenities to increase service value, thereby boosting revenue and profit.

At the same time, ITAXA will continue to expand its solar power system to reduce electricity costs. The company will also strengthen internal governance, optimise operations and cut expenses to help improve profits in the 2026–2030 period.

Another important project is investment in the construction of a new building at No. 19 Võ Văn Tần Street in Xuân Hòa Ward (ITAXA Central Building). Once completed, the project will help make more effective use of the company’s existing land and property assets, promote revenue and profit growth, and move towards the company’s target of an average of double-digit growth in the coming years. — VNS