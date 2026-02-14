Hà Nội’s gateways packed on first day of Lunar New Year 2026 holiday

|Residents return to their hometowns for Tết on the morning of February 14, 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — On the morning of February 14 (the 27th day of the twelfth lunar month), the first day of the Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026 holiday, heavy traffic once again filled routes leading out of the capital as streams of vehicles lined up to leave Hà Nội.
|An officer on duty at the Command Centre monitor traffic developments across the capital through an AI-integrated camera system, on the morning of February 14, 2026.
Traffic volume remained high, particularly along ring roads, radial routes, and areas around bus stations, railway terminals and major entry and exit points of the city. The Hà Nội Traffic Police under the municipal Police Department maintained full staffing, proactively directing and regulating traffic across the capital. — VNS
|Traffic volume surges on the elevated Ring Road 3 as residents simultaneously depart the capital city.
|Officers on duty at the Command Centre monitor traffic developments across the capital.
|Traffic congestion builds up at the Vĩnh Tuy Bridge interchange toward Cổ Linh Street, as traffic heads to the outskirts.
|Congestion is reported on Nguyễn Văn Linh Street as vehicles leave the city.
|Residents on their way to their hometowns for Tết.
|A father and son, their belongings piled high on a motorbike, hurry to leave Hà Nội.
|Residents heading back to their hometowns to reunite with family as Tết and spring approach.
|No prolonged congestion is recorded at the Thanh Trì Bridge interchange during the Lunar New Year holiday.