Hà Nội’s gateways packed on first day of Lunar New Year 2026 holiday

HÀ NỘI — On the morning of February 14 (the 27th day of the twelfth lunar month), the first day of the Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026 holiday, heavy traffic once again filled routes leading out of the capital as streams of vehicles lined up to leave Hà Nội.

Traffic volume remained high, particularly along ring roads, radial routes, and areas around bus stations, railway terminals and major entry and exit points of the city. The Hà Nội Traffic Police under the municipal Police Department maintained full staffing, proactively directing and regulating traffic across the capital. — VNS