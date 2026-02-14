Ramadan – a month of sharing and compassion

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) 2026, a visit to the Chăm ethnic village in Châu Phong Commune, An Giang Province, reveals roads lined with bright red Party and national flags.

The festive atmosphere blends harmoniously with the warmth and solidarity of Ramadan 2026 – Islamic year 1447, the holiest and most sacred month of the year for Muslim believers.