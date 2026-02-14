Ramadan – a month of sharing and compassion

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) 2026, a visit to the Chăm ethnic village in Châu Phong Commune, An Giang Province, reveals roads lined with bright red Party and national flags.
The festive atmosphere blends harmoniously with the warmth and solidarity of Ramadan 2026 – Islamic year 1447, the holiest and most sacred month of the year for Muslim believers.
|Ms. Sity Hara (right), deputy head of the Social Charity Committee under the Representative Board of the Muslim Community of An Giang Province, presents gifts to underprivileged Chăm families in the locality on the occasion of Ramadan.
— VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo
|The Representative Board of the Muslim Community of An Giang Province, in coordination with local authorities, presents gifts to disadvantaged Chăm households in Mỹ Đức Commune, An Giang Province, during Ramadan. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo
|Ms. Sity Hara (third from the left), deputy head of the Social Charity Committee under the Representative Board of the Muslim Community of An Giang Province, presents gifts to underprivileged Cham families in the locality on the occasion of Ramadan. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo
|Throughout this holy month, Muslim followers observe fasting, pray, practise self-discipline, purify their souls, and strengthen their commitment to sharing and supporting those in difficult circumstances. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo
|Mubarak Mosque in Châu Phong Commune, An Giang Province, is beautifully decorated to celebrate both Ramadan and the Lunar New Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo
|During Ramadan, Chăm Muslim communities across An Giang Province fully observe traditional rituals such as the Isha prayer, recitation of the Qur'an, prayers for peace, and various charitable and social activities. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo
|Mosques and smaller prayer houses throughout An Giang Province are brightly adorned to welcome both Ramadan and the Lunar New Year of Bính Ngọ 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo