Expats' thoughts on Tết

To all our expat audience: what do you think about Tết? Do you like it, or can’t wait for it to be over? We spoke to some expats in Hà Nội and HCM City, and they all seem to be looking forward to the holiday.
“I never imagined we could have a home again so soon to celebrate the Lunar New Year together,” said Hồ Văn Vinh of Tây Trà Bồng commune, Quảng Ngãi province, after moving into his family’s new house – rebuilt after the historic floods at the end of 2025.
Along the Red River banks in Hồng Châu Ward, humble dong leaves are no longer just a seasonal crop. As Tết approaches, local farmers are sending their green harvest far beyond Việt Nam, turning backyard gardens into a growing source of livelihoods and cultural connection.
The Minister of Science and Technology is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in monitoring, inspecting and urging ministries, sectors and localities to fulfil the duties outlined in the Plan for implementing the Law on Digital Transformation.
As the Lunar New Year approaches, HCM City has taken on a vibrant new look as a series of urban renewal projects have transformed idle land and ageing public spaces into green, welcoming areas for residents to enjoy the festive season.
More than 4,200 disadvantaged students and workers were supported with free bus tickets and Tết (Lunar New Year) gift packages at a programme held in HCM City on February 11, helping them return home for the holiday.