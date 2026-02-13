Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Expats' thoughts on Tết

February 13, 2026 - 15:53
To all our expat audience: what do you think about Tết? Do you like it, or can’t wait for it to be over? We spoke to some expats in Hà Nội and HCM City, and they all seem to be looking forward to the holiday.

see also

More on this story

Society

The Year of the Horse is in the air across Việt Nam

“I never imagined we could have a home again so soon to celebrate the Lunar New Year together,” said Hồ Văn Vinh of Tây Trà Bồng commune, Quảng Ngãi province, after moving into his family’s new house – rebuilt after the historic floods at the end of 2025.
Society

Dong leaves find their way to overseas Tết celebrations

Along the Red River banks in Hồng Châu Ward, humble dong leaves are no longer just a seasonal crop. As Tết approaches, local farmers are sending their green harvest far beyond Việt Nam, turning backyard gardens into a growing source of livelihoods and cultural connection.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom