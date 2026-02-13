Three killed or injured in multi-vehicle collision in Lâm Đồng

LÂM ĐỒNG — A serious multi-vehicle crash involving a container lorry, a goods truck and two motorbikes has left one person dead and two others seriously injured on National Highway 14 in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng on Friday morning.

The collision occurred at around 6am in the area of Nhân Cơ Commune.

According to initial reports, a container lorry bearing registration number 51E was travelling from the province towards HCM City when it collided with a goods truck, registration number 47B, which was moving in the same direction.

The impact caused the truck to overturn before crashing into two motorbikes.

A woman riding one of the motorbikes was killed at the scene.

Two other people sustained serious injuries and were taken to Kiến Đức Medical Centre for emergency treatment.

Among the three victims, two are residents of the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, while one resides in Nhân Cơ Commune, Lâm Đồng Province.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the authorities. — VNS