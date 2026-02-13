Science ministry to take lead in guiding enforcement of Law on Digital Transformation

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology will take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, other ministries, ministerial-level agencies and localities, in inspecting, supervising, urging and guiding the enforcement of the Law on Digital Transformation from 2026 onwards.

The request was made after Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng signed Decision No. 268/QĐ-TTg, promulgating the Plan for implementing the law.

The plan aims to set out in specific, comprehensive terms the tasks, deadlines, implementation schedule and responsibilities of relevant agencies and organisations in enforcing the law.

The objective is to ensure timely, synchronised, consistent and effective implementation.

Responsibilities are to be clearly assigned in line with the principle of “six clarities” of clear persons, clear tasks, clear authority, clear responsibility, clear timelines and clear outcomes.

The plan also seeks to raise awareness and accountability among ministries, sectors, local authorities, organisations and individuals involved in implementing the law, fostering unity in both understanding and action.

This is intended to ensure that the law’s new provisions, spirit and objectives are swiftly translated into practice and deliver tangible results.

Among the key tasks, ministries and localities are required to draft and promulgate detailed regulations guiding the implementation of certain provisions of the law.

This will be carried out in accordance with Decision No. 2835/QĐ-TTg under which the Prime Minister approved a list of laws and resolutions adopted at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly requiring detailed guidance, and assigned drafting responsibilities.

On an annual basis, the science ministry, other ministries and ministerial-level agencies, and provincial People’s Committees tasked with leading or submitting for approval national-level digital transformation strategies, programmes, plans and projects will review and assess the implementation of ongoing initiatives related to digital transformation.

Where necessary, they will propose amendments, supplements or new tasks and solutions to ensure compliance with the law.

In addition, the science ministry and other central and local authorities, within their assigned functions and powers, are to organise the implementation of strategies, programmes, plans and projects related to information technology application and digital transformation.

These efforts will serve to carry out digital transformation activities as stipulated in Article 4 of the law, as well as state policies on digital transformation set out in Article 9.

The Minister of Science and Technology is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in monitoring, inspecting and urging ministries, sectors and localities to fulfil the duties outlined in the plan, and in submitting annual implementation reports to the Prime Minister in accordance with regulations.

The minister may also propose commendations, in line with the law, for media products with strong communicative value and broad social impact that contribute to bringing the law effectively into practice.

Based on the plan and practical conditions, ministries, sectors and localities assigned to lead specific tasks are required to integrate implementation of the law into their respective annual programmes and plans, and to report implementation results to the Prime Minister as prescribed.

The science ministry, other ministries and Government agencies, provincial and municipal People’s Committees, the Vietnam News Agency, the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and other central and local media outlets are responsible for organising communications and public dissemination activities within their assigned sectors and localities.— VNS