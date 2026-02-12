Hà Nội waives public transport fares during Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Railways Co Ltd will grant free single-ride tickets to passengers using the Hà Nội Metro app or purchasing directly at ticket counters during Tết (Lunar New Year).

The policy, applicable from February 14 to 22 (the 27th day of the last lunar month to the 6th day of the first lunar month), aims to meet rising travel demand during the nine-day national holiday.

The company described the policy as an early spring gift to residents and visitors, aimed at promoting public transport use, reducing traffic congestion, and providing safe, convenient and environmentally friendly journeys.

During the same period, the Hà Nội Traffic Operation Centre, in coordination with bus operators, will also waive fares on subsidised bus services.

The programme will apply to 128 subsidised routes citywide over the nine days, with passengers granted tickets according to route pricing but paying no fare.

According to the municipal Department of Construction, the initiative is intended to support travel to central areas for festive events, enhance Hà Nội’s image as a modern and green capital, ease congestion, and improve residents’ quality of life. — VNA/VNS