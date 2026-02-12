UNDP offers cash to flood-affected people in Gia Lai Province

GIA LAI — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam is implementing a support package worth over VNĐ18 billion (US$700,000) to help vulnerable households in Gia Lai Province quickly stabilise their lives after the floods.

The programme focuses on multi-purpose cash assistance, home repairs, and providing essential supplies to people severely affected by the natural disaster.

From February 9 to 12, the UNDP co-ordinated with the Ministry of Agrculture and Environment and the Gia Lai Province Red Cross Society to hand over cash to more than 1,900 affected households in seven communes and deploy supporting activities.

This activity is part of the programme "Cash assistance, housing restoration and essential supplies for vulnerable households affected by floods in Gia Lai Province," funded by the United Nations Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF).

The cash helped households cover essential needs such as food, healthcare, household supplies, or their children's education expenses.

About 280 families whose homes were damaged received financial assistance for repairs, contributing to ensuring safe living conditions and minimizing risks during future natural disasters.

Furthermore, 1,000 households were provided with essential household supplies.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Lịch, vice chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Committee said: “This was practical and timely aid, helping poor and near-poor households in Gia Lai to overcome the consequences of storms and floods.”

“The support, implemented right before the Lunar New Year, will help people repair their homes to have a warmer and more comfortable Tết holiday,” she said.

The province committed to closely monitoring the allocation, ensuring resources reach the right recipients, and maintaining transparency, she said.

Francesca Nardini, the UNDP deputy Resident Representative, said that the multi-purpose cash assistance helped households can proactively decide the best way to meet their most pressing needs.

In the context of climate change making natural disasters increasingly complex and unpredictable, emergency support needs to be linked to enhancing the long-term resilience and adaptation of communities.

UNDP will continue to work alongside localities in disaster relief efforts, supporting the development of sustainable livelihoods and strengthening social security systems for vulnerable groups. — VNS