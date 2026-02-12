Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Highway opens for traffic serving people’s travelling needs in Tết

QUẢNG NGÃI — Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Highway is scheduled to be put into official operation at 11am on Thursday to serve the increasing travel needs of people during the Lunar New Year (Tết), according to the Project Management Unit 2 (PMU2).

The highway, which is a part of the North-South Expressway Project in the period 2021-2025, started in January 2023 with a total investment of over VNĐ20 trillion (US$770 million).

The highway allows a maximum speed of 90km per hour for cars, trucks with a capacity of 3.5 tonnes or smaller, and passenger buses of 29 seaters or less; and 80km per hour for sleeper cars and other vehicles, while the minimum speed is limited at 60km per hour.

On the branch roads of the intersection, the maximum speed is 50km per hour and is specified on the road signs; the speed on connecting routes is regulated by the road signs installed on the route.

Vehicles traveling use the two lanes of the main expressway (each lane 3.5m wide) located on the right side, passing through the interchanges with provincial Road 624B, the National Highway 24, Sa Huỳnh and Hoài Nhơn to enter the Hoài Nhơn-Quy Nhơn Expressway.

The PMU 2 said that the route will not collect tolls yet.

There is one temporary toll station serving as a closed-loop toll collection point for the Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway.

During operation, contractors will continue to complete the remaining components of the Quảng Ngãi and Hoài Nhơn section of the project, including rest stops, intelligent transportation systems, automated toll collection, and access roads for local residents throughout the project.

Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn Highway has three tunnels starting in Nghĩa Giang Commune of Quảng Ngãi Province and ending in Bồng Sơn Commune of Gia Lai Province liking with Hoài Nhơn-Quy Nhơn Highway.

The PMU 2 has also requested the Traffic Police Department, the authorities of Quảng Ngãi and Gia Lai provinces, and other relevant agencies to coordinate in ensuring security and order, fire prevention and control, and handling incidents on the expressway. — VNS