Top doctors relocate to Hà Nội for housing support, higher wages

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Council has promulgated a resolution introducing new provisions to attract and retain talented individuals with a host of superior incentives, focusing primarily on sectors identified as essential for social security, including health care.

Resolution 92 aims to attract talented individuals for recruitment as civil servants or public employees, or through contract agreements. It also outlines methods to recognise and promote officials and public employees who qualify as 'talented'.

Talented individuals are defined as young scientists under 47 with associate professor or professor titles, leading experts and scientists, those with high expertise in strategic and priority fields, and managers and administrators.

They are also outstanding graduates, young talented scientists and individuals with exceptional aptitude or those recognised as talents based on the capital's development needs.

In the health care sector specifically, the primary targets are doctors, high-level medical experts and scientists with outstanding contributions capable of leading specialised tasks.

Hà Nội's policy for attracting health care talent goes beyond mere recruitment, linking it closely to specific duties and measurable outcomes.

Beneficiaries must be approved by the chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee and are prioritised for key positions that determine the quality of the capital's health care system.

Under the resolution, tax exempt financial grants are awarded to talented individuals in health care recruited as civil servants or public employees.

Professors will receive one-time grants equivalent to 1,000 times the Region I minimum wage; associate professors 800 times; and PhDs, level-two specialist doctors and equivalents 500 times.

For PhDs from the top 200 universities worldwide, support rises to 600 times Region I minimum wage.

Level one specialist doctors and master's degree holders from the top 1,000 universities worldwide also receive significant financial support.

Region I minimum wage is currently VNĐ5,310,000 (US$200). Grants for professors would thus amount to $205,200 per person, while the lowest grant is $102,600.

The entire grant is fully exempt from personal income tax.

Beyond financial perks, Hà Nội provides favourable working conditions for health care personnel. Experts and top doctors are assigned roles matching their abilities and strengths, with added benefits including workspaces, modern equipment, vehicles and conducive conditions for research and practice.

The city also encourages and facilitates their leadership in key health care projects, from scientific research and new techniques to high-tech applications in diagnosis and treatment.

Incentive policies for skilled workers in health care and other sectors are clearly stipulated.