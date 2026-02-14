Foreign cruise passenger rescued after maritime accident off Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMRCC), in coordination with the Đà Nẵng Emergency Medical Centre, the Đà Nẵng Maritime Administration, Border Guard forces at the port and the city’s Border Guard Command, on Saturday successfully rescued a foreign passenger who suffered a serious accident at sea.

At 12.04am the same day, the VMRCC received an emergency report from the cruise ship Mein Schiff 6, sailing from Quảng Ninh to Singapore. While the vessel was approximately 215 nautical miles off the coast of Đà Nẵng, a passenger was reported to have sustained severe injuries on board.

The passenger, identified as Giovanni De Villa, 65, a German national, had reportedly slipped and fallen unconscious. Initial onboard diagnosis indicated splenic trauma, pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrhythmia.

Given the critical nature of his condition and the ship’s limited medical capacity, doctors warned that without urgent specialist intervention, the patient faced a high risk of death. The captain of Mein Schiff 6 immediately contacted the VMRCC to request emergency assistance.

Upon receiving the alert, the centre activated its full emergency response system, coordinating closely with local authorities and mobilising rescue forces and equipment. All parties agreed on the fastest route toward Đà Nẵng, and rescue vessel SAR 274 was dispatched without delay.

At 10.00am on Saturday, SAR 274 departed Đà Nẵng Port with a specialised medical team from the Đà Nẵng Emergency Medical Centre on board. By 11.00am, the rescue team had reached Mein Schiff 6. Rescuers and doctors boarded the vessel immediately to provide emergency treatment.

At that time, the patient was unconscious, experiencing respiratory failure and suspected severe internal bleeding. Medical personnel performed urgent specialist interventions and intensive care throughout the transfer back to shore.

By 12.00noon, SAR 274 had safely brought the patient to land, where he was handed over to authorities and transported to Vinmec Đà Nẵng Hospital for continued emergency treatment.

Leaders of the VMRCC later visited and encouraged the victim’s relatives, underscoring the proactive, swift and responsible response of Việt Nam’s maritime search and rescue forces. — VNS